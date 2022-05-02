Morarjee Textiles : Disruption of operations

ASHOK PIRAMAL GROUP
Corporate Relations Department BSE Limited
1st Floor, New Trading Wing Rotunda Building, P J Towers Dalal Street, Fort
Mumbai- 400 001
Dear Sir/Madam,
The Market Operations Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5+ Floor
Plot No C/1, G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400 051
Date: 2.4 May, 2022
Ref: Morarjee Textiles Limited (Company Code: 532621, NSE: MORARJEE)
Sub:
Disclosure
In
terms
Disclosure
Requirements)
2022,
of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Regulations, 2015, and in continuation to our letter dated 25" April,
Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations &
Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
We
to
inform
work
at
Nagpur
plant
of the
your
record.
you that now all workers including contract workers have resumed
are pleased from today
Kindly take the above on
Thanking you,
Yours Sincerely,
For Morarjee Textiles Limited
Wooo"
Nishthi Dharmani
Company.
Company Secretary & Compliance officerMORARJEE TEXTILES LTD
