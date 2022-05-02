Log in
Morarjee Textiles : Disruption of operations

05/02/2022 | 05:37pm BST
ASHOK PIRAMAL GROUP

Corporate Relations Department BSE Limited

1st Floor, New Trading Wing Rotunda Building, P J Towers Dalal Street, Fort

Mumbai- 400 001

Dear Sir/Madam,

The Market Operations Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5+ Floor

Plot No C/1, G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400 051

Date: 2.4 May, 2022

Ref: Morarjee Textiles Limited (Company Code: 532621, NSE: MORARJEE)

Sub:

Disclosure

In

terms

Disclosure

Requirements)

2022,

of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Regulations, 2015, and in continuation to our letter dated 25" April,

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations &

Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

We

to

inform

work

at

Nagpur

plant

of the

your

record.

you that now all workers including contract workers have resumed

are pleased from today

Kindly take the above on

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For Morarjee Textiles Limited

Wooo"

Nishthi Dharmani

Company.

Company Secretary & Compliance officerMORARJEE TEXTILES LTD

Peninsula Corporate Park, Unil-5, Ground Floor. Peninsula Tower-1, Wing B, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg,

Lower Parel (W) Mumbai - 400013 India

Tel :022- 66811600

www.morarjeetextiles.com

CIN: L52322MH1995PLC090643

Disclaimer

Morarjee Textiles Limited published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 16:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 939 M 25,3 M 20,3 M
Net income 2021 -617 M -8,06 M -6,44 M
Net Debt 2021 5 105 M 66,7 M 53,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 870 M 11,4 M 9,09 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amresh Narayan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Naveen Kumar Dadi Chief Financial Officer
Urvi Ashok Piramal Non-Executive Director
Nishthi Haresh Dharmani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ajay Kumar Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORARJEE TEXTILES LIMITED-17.70%12
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-6.70%2 816
TEIJIN LIMITED-1.91%2 054
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-53.09%1 830
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-21.14%1 693
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.-12.27%1 427