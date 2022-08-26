Morarjee Textiles : Price movement

ASHOK

The Market Operations Department Corporate Relations Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor 1st Floor, New Trading Wing Plot No C/1, G Block Rotunda Building, P J Towers Bandra-Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Fort Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400 051 Mumbai- 400 001 Symbol: MORARJEE Security Code: 532621 Dear Sir/Madam, Date: 26th August, 2022

Ref: Morarjee Textiles Limited (Company Code: 532621, NSE: MORARJEE)

Sub: Clarification on Movement in Share Price

With regarding clarification on price movement, we hereby submit that the company h as always disclosed, to the stock exchange, all the material information, which has a bearing on the operations/ performance of the company including all necessary disclosures in accord ance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) R egulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations") within the stipulated time.

We hereby further submit that we are not aware of the reason of significant movement in the price of our shares. The movement in the share price is purely market driven and may be combination of various factors including market conditions. The management of the compan y is in no way connected with the movement in the price of the shares.

We would like to reiterate that the Company has always and will continue to adhere to the compliances required under the Listing Regulations and other applicable laws.

The above clarification may please be taken on record

