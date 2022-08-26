Morarjee Textiles : Price movement

ASHOK
The Market Operations Department
Corporate Relations Department
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
1st Floor, New Trading Wing
Plot No C/1, G Block
Rotunda Building, P J Towers
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Dalal Street, Fort
Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400 051
Mumbai- 400 001
Symbol: MORARJEE
Security Code: 532621
Dear Sir/Madam,
Date: 26th August, 2022
Ref: Morarjee Textiles Limited (Company Code: 532621, NSE: MORARJEE)
Sub: Clarification on Movement in Share Price
With regarding clarification on price movement, we hereby submit that the company h as always disclosed, to the stock exchange, all the material information, which has a bearing on the operations/ performance of the company including all necessary disclosures in accord ance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) R egulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations") within the stipulated time.
We hereby further submit that we are not aware of the reason of significant movement in the price of our shares. The movement in the share price is purely market driven and may be combination of various factors including market conditions. The management of the compan y is in no way connected with the movement in the price of the shares.
We would like to reiterate that the Company has always and will continue to adhere to the compliances required under the Listing Regulations and other applicable laws.
The above clarification may please be taken on record
Thanking you,
Yours Sincerely,
For Morarjee Textiles Limited
Nishthi Dharmani
Company Secretary & Compliance officer
MORARJEE TEXTILES LTD
Peninsula Corporate Park, Unit-5,
Tel : 022- 66811600
Ground Floor, Peninsula Tower-1,
Wing B, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg,
www.morarjee.com
Lower Parel (W) Mumbai - 400013
India
CIN: L52322MH1995PLC090643
