    532621   INE161G01027

MORARJEE TEXTILES LIMITED

(532621)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
20.85 INR   -4.36%
03:01pMORARJEE TEXTILES : Price movement
PU
08/12Morarjee Textiles Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/03MORARJEE TEXTILES : Related Party Transaction
PU
Morarjee Textiles : Price movement

08/26/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
ASHOK

PIRAMAL

GROUP

The Market Operations Department

Corporate Relations Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

1st Floor, New Trading Wing

Plot No C/1, G Block

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400 051

Mumbai- 400 001

Symbol: MORARJEE

Security Code: 532621

Dear Sir/Madam,

Date: 26th August, 2022

Ref: Morarjee Textiles Limited (Company Code: 532621, NSE: MORARJEE)

Sub: Clarification on Movement in Share Price

With regarding clarification on price movement, we hereby submit that the company h as always disclosed, to the stock exchange, all the material information, which has a bearing on the operations/ performance of the company including all necessary disclosures in accord ance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) R egulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations") within the stipulated time.

We hereby further submit that we are not aware of the reason of significant movement in the price of our shares. The movement in the share price is purely market driven and may be combination of various factors including market conditions. The management of the compan y is in no way connected with the movement in the price of the shares.

We would like to reiterate that the Company has always and will continue to adhere to the compliances required under the Listing Regulations and other applicable laws.

The above clarification may please be taken on record

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For Morarjee Textiles Limited

Nishthi Dharmani

Company Secretary & Compliance officer

MORARJEE TEXTILES LTD

Peninsula Corporate Park, Unit-5,

Tel : 022- 66811600

Ground Floor, Peninsula Tower-1,

Wing B, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg,

www.morarjee.com

Lower Parel (W) Mumbai - 400013

India

CIN: L52322MH1995PLC090643

Disclaimer

Morarjee Textiles Limited published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 19:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
