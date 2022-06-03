Morarjee Textiles : Related Party Transaction

Disclosure of related party transactions for the half-year end commencing from October 01, 2021 to March 31, 2022 under Regulation 23(9) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015
(Rs. In Lakhs)
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans,
inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given bythe listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be
disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.
Details of
In case monies are
theparty
In case any financial
(listed
due to either party
Details of the counterparty
indebtednessis incurred to
Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances orinvestments
entity
as a result of the
make or give loans, inter-
/subsidiary
Value of the
transaction
corporate deposits, advances
) entering
related party
Value of
or investments
intothe
Type of
transaction as
transaction
transaction
related
approvedby
during the
S. No
party
the audit
reporting
Purpose for whichthe
transaction
committee
period
Nature (loan/
fundswill be utilised by the
Relationship
Nature of
ultimate recipient of funds
Cost
advance/ inter-
(end-
of the
indebtedne
corporate
Interest
usage)
counterparty
Opening
Closing
ss(loan/
Secured/
Name
PAN
Name
PAN
Tenure
deposit/
Rate
Tenure
with the listed
balance
balance
issuance of
unsecured
investment
(%)
entity or its
debt/ any
subsidiary
other etc.)
Morarje
Argento
Entities with joint
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Home
control or
e
Products
significant
Textiles
LLP
influence over
Limited
entity
Morarjee
Piramal
Entities with joint
Sale of Goods
0.60
0.25
0.35
0.60
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
Nextgen
control or
& Services
Limited
Industries
significant
Pvt. Ltd.
influence over
entity
Morarjee
Ashok
Entities with joint
Service
NA
NA
116
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
Piramal
control or
Contract
Limited
Managem
significant
ent
influence over
Corporati
entity
on
Limited
Morarjee
Mr.
Promoters
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
Harshvard
Limited
han A.
Piramal
Morarjee
*Mr. R.
Key management
Remuneration
NA
6.45
NA
NA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
K. Rewari
personnel of
Limited
entity or parent
Morarjee
Mr.
Key management
Remuneration
NA
49.96
NA
NA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
Amresh
personnel of
Limited
Narayan
entity or parent
Page 1 of 3
Morarjee
*Mr. S. C.
Other related
Remuneration
NA
61.63
NA
NA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
Kashimpu
party
Limited
ria
Morarjee
Ms.
Key management
Remuneration
NA
7.13
NA
NA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
Nishthi H
personnel of
Limited
Dharmani
entity or parent
Morarjee
Ms. Urvi
Promoters
Sitting Fees
NA
1.70
NA
NA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
A.
Limited
Piramal
Morarjee
Mr.
Other Related
Sitting Fees
NA
1.50
NA
NA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
Mahesh
Party
Limited
S. Gupta
Morarjee
Lt. Gen.
Other Related
Sitting Fees
NA
2.65
NA
NA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
A. K.
Party
Limited
Singh
(Retd.)
Morarjee
Ms.
Other Related
Sitting Fees
NA
1.90
NA
NA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
Alpana
Party
Limited
Samir
Chinai
Morarjee
Mr.
Other Related
Sitting Fees
NA
1.60
NA
NA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
Archit
Party
Limited
Jayakar
Morarjee
Mr.
Other Related
Sitting Fees
NA
2.45
NA
NA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
Devesh
Party
Limited
Dadheech
Morarjee
Morarjee
Joint ventures
Payables
NA
NA
72.02
69.03
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
Castiglion
where entity is
Limited
i (India)
venturer
Private
Limited
Morarjee
Peninsula
Entities with joint
Security
NA
NA
12.00
12.00
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
Land
control or
Deposit
Limited
Limited
significant
Receivables
influence over
entity
Morarjee
Peninsula
Entities with joint
Payables
NA
NA
292.26
292.26
Textiles
Land
control or
Limited
Limited
significant
influence over
entity
Morarjee
Miranda
Entities with joint
Receivables
NA
NA
0.06
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
Tools
control or
Limited
Private
significant
Limited
influence over
entity
Morarjee
Naveen
Key management
Remuneration
NA
21.86
NA
NA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
Kumar
personnel of
Limited
Dadi
entity or parent
Morarjee
Ashok G.
Entities with joint
Receivables
NA
NA
0.14
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
Piramal
control or
Limited
Trust
significant
influence over
entity
Page 2 of 3
Morarjee
Shrikrishn
Entities with joint
Sale of Goods
100 p.a.
97.87
-
49.52
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
a Finvest
control or
& Services
Limited
& Capital
significant
Managem
influence over
ent Pvt.
entity
Ltd.
Morarjee
Urvi
Entities with joint
Sale of Goods
0.17
0.17
NA
0.17
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
Ashok
control or
& Services
Limited
Piramal
significant
Foundatio
influence over
n
entity
Morarjee
Conservat
Entities with joint
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Textiles
ion
control or
Limited
wildlands
significant
Trust
influence over
entity
257.12
Total
*ceased to be a Managing Director w.e.f. 31.08.2021
** Ceased to be a Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. 01.11.2021
Notes:
As per note number 8 of the Annexure to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2021/662 dated 22nd November, 2021 PAN will not be displayed on the website of the stock Exchange(s). Therefore, the same is not mentioned here.
Amounts reported are inclusive of GST, wherever applicable.
