    532621   INE161G01027

MORARJEE TEXTILES LIMITED

(532621)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-01
19.90 INR   -3.16%
Morarjee Textiles : Related Party Transaction

06/03/2022 | 03:22am EDT
MORARJEE TEXTILES LIMITED

Disclosure of related party transactions for the half-year end commencing from October 01, 2021 to March 31, 2022 under Regulation 23(9) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans,

inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given bythe listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be

disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.

Details of

In case monies are

theparty

In case any financial

(listed

due to either party

Details of the counterparty

indebtednessis incurred to

Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances orinvestments

entity

as a result of the

make or give loans, inter-

/subsidiary

Value of the

transaction

corporate deposits, advances

) entering

related party

Value of

or investments

intothe

Type of

transaction as

transaction

transaction

related

approvedby

during the

S. No

party

the audit

reporting

Purpose for whichthe

transaction

committee

period

Nature (loan/

fundswill be utilised by the

Relationship

Nature of

ultimate recipient of funds

Cost

advance/ inter-

(end-

of the

indebtedne

corporate

Interest

usage)

counterparty

Opening

Closing

ss(loan/

Secured/

Name

PAN

Name

PAN

Tenure

deposit/

Rate

Tenure

with the listed

balance

balance

issuance of

unsecured

investment

(%)

entity or its

debt/ any

subsidiary

other etc.)

Morarje

Argento

Entities with joint

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Home

control or

e

Products

significant

Textiles

LLP

influence over

Limited

entity

Morarjee

Piramal

Entities with joint

Sale of Goods

0.60

0.25

0.35

0.60

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

Nextgen

control or

& Services

Limited

Industries

significant

Pvt. Ltd.

influence over

entity

Morarjee

Ashok

Entities with joint

Service

NA

NA

116

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

Piramal

control or

Contract

Limited

Managem

significant

ent

influence over

Corporati

entity

on

Limited

Morarjee

Mr.

Promoters

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

Harshvard

Limited

han A.

Piramal

Morarjee

*Mr. R.

Key management

Remuneration

NA

6.45

NA

NA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

K. Rewari

personnel of

Limited

entity or parent

Morarjee

Mr.

Key management

Remuneration

NA

49.96

NA

NA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

Amresh

personnel of

Limited

Narayan

entity or parent

Page 1 of 3

Morarjee

*Mr. S. C.

Other related

Remuneration

NA

61.63

NA

NA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

Kashimpu

party

Limited

ria

Morarjee

Ms.

Key management

Remuneration

NA

7.13

NA

NA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

Nishthi H

personnel of

Limited

Dharmani

entity or parent

Morarjee

Ms. Urvi

Promoters

Sitting Fees

NA

1.70

NA

NA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

A.

Limited

Piramal

Morarjee

Mr.

Other Related

Sitting Fees

NA

1.50

NA

NA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

Mahesh

Party

Limited

S. Gupta

Morarjee

Lt. Gen.

Other Related

Sitting Fees

NA

2.65

NA

NA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

A. K.

Party

Limited

Singh

(Retd.)

Morarjee

Ms.

Other Related

Sitting Fees

NA

1.90

NA

NA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

Alpana

Party

Limited

Samir

Chinai

Morarjee

Mr.

Other Related

Sitting Fees

NA

1.60

NA

NA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

Archit

Party

Limited

Jayakar

Morarjee

Mr.

Other Related

Sitting Fees

NA

2.45

NA

NA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

Devesh

Party

Limited

Dadheech

Morarjee

Morarjee

Joint ventures

Payables

NA

NA

72.02

69.03

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

Castiglion

where entity is

Limited

i (India)

venturer

Private

Limited

Morarjee

Peninsula

Entities with joint

Security

NA

NA

12.00

12.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

Land

control or

Deposit

Limited

Limited

significant

Receivables

influence over

entity

Morarjee

Peninsula

Entities with joint

Payables

NA

NA

292.26

292.26

Textiles

Land

control or

Limited

Limited

significant

influence over

entity

Morarjee

Miranda

Entities with joint

Receivables

NA

NA

0.06

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

Tools

control or

Limited

Private

significant

Limited

influence over

entity

Morarjee

Naveen

Key management

Remuneration

NA

21.86

NA

NA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

Kumar

personnel of

Limited

Dadi

entity or parent

Morarjee

Ashok G.

Entities with joint

Receivables

NA

NA

0.14

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

Piramal

control or

Limited

Trust

significant

influence over

entity

Page 2 of 3

Morarjee

Shrikrishn

Entities with joint

Sale of Goods

100 p.a.

97.87

-

49.52

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

a Finvest

control or

& Services

Limited

& Capital

significant

Managem

influence over

ent Pvt.

entity

Ltd.

Morarjee

Urvi

Entities with joint

Sale of Goods

0.17

0.17

NA

0.17

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

Ashok

control or

& Services

Limited

Piramal

significant

Foundatio

influence over

n

entity

Morarjee

Conservat

Entities with joint

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Textiles

ion

control or

Limited

wildlands

significant

Trust

influence over

entity

257.12

Total

*ceased to be a Managing Director w.e.f. 31.08.2021

** Ceased to be a Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. 01.11.2021

Notes:

  1. As per note number 8 of the Annexure to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2021/662 dated 22nd November, 2021 PAN will not be displayed on the website of the stock Exchange(s). Therefore, the same is not mentioned here.
  2. Amounts reported are inclusive of GST, wherever applicable.

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Morarjee Textiles Limited published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 07:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
