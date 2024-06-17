Pristine Capital Plc, formerly More Acquisitions plc, is a United Kingdom-based special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The Company is formed with the intention of identifying and acquiring a suitable business opportunity or opportunities and undertaking an acquisition or merger or a series of acquisitions or mergers. The Company intends to focus on the real estate sector and to take advantage of the expected recovery, as interest rates fall. The Company is looking to acquire a portfolio of properties or a significant single asset, preferably of a distressed nature where the Company has the opportunity to add value and create attractive returns for shareholders.

Sector Investment Holding Companies