More Acquisitions PLC - London-based special purpose acquisition company - Receives irrevocable undertakings from holders of 64.3 million shares, representing about 51.45% of current issued share capital, to vote against all resolutions proposed by Mike Whitlow at the general meeting he requisitioned and which was scheduled for December 1. Whitlow owns a 6.48% approximate stake in More, and his resolutions would "remove the entire current board and [replace] them with two new directors of [his] own choosing". Company unanimously recommended voting against these. Says on Wednesday however that the meeting is unlikely to be called off.

Executive Director Roderick McIllree says: "It is pleasing to receive such strong support from shareholders. Achieving more than 50% from just a few phone calls shows the level of support for the incumbent directors. I suspect that once all votes are in the level of support will ultimately be much higher, sending a strong message that this opportunistic attempt to wrest control of your company has now failed."

Current stock price: 0.55 pence

12-month change: down 21%

