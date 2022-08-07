Log in
MOREFIELD GROUP N.V.

(MORE)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:41 2022-08-05 am EDT
0.3600 EUR   +12.50%
03:24pMOREFIELD N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
06/29MOREFIELD GROUP N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
05/05Morefield Group N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Morefield N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

08/07/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
Back Morefield Group N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Filing date05 aug 2022
  • Issuing institutionMorefield Group N.V.
  • Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documenthalfjaarbericht morefield 2022-a2203-00132.pdf

Date last update: 07 August 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

Morefield Group NV published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 19:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,45 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,09 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,20 M 7,31 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 26,8%
Technical analysis trends MOREFIELD GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Camille Lagerveld Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter-Paul Ferdinand de Vries Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOREFIELD GROUP N.V.13.21%7
RANDSTAD N.V.-18.77%9 057
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-29.15%8 502
ADECCO GROUP AG-30.79%5 808
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.42%4 811
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-20.21%4 018