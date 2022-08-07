Morefield N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Back
Morefield Group N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Filing date 05 aug 2022
Issuing institution Morefield Group N.V.
Reporting year 2022
Document
Date last update: 07 August 2022
Share information
Disclaimer
Morefield Group NV published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 19:23:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOREFIELD GROUP N.V.
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
0,45 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
4,09 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
11,6x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
7,20 M
7,31 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
99
Free-Float
26,8%
Chart MOREFIELD GROUP N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MOREFIELD GROUP N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.