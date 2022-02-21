Morella : Geophysical Update for Fish Lake Valley Lithium Project

22 February 2022

Geophysical Exploration Update for Fish Lake Valley Lithium Project

Phase 1 Passive Seismic Survey completed at Fish Lake Valley

Initial results support excellent opportunities for sub-surface reservoir depth and the potential for volume scale at the Fish Lake Valley Lithium Project

Phase 2 Passive Seismic Surveying set to commence in March 2022 with additional geophysical work being planned

Geophysical understanding of sub-surface layering and structure will form the basis for the development of a future drilling program to target potential lithium-bearing brine reservoirs

Overview

Morella Corporation Limited (ASX: 1MC "Morella" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed Phase 1 of a Passive Seismic Survey (PSS) on the Fish Lake Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA ("the Project"). Additional geophysical survey work has been planned and will commence in the coming week. Morella has engaged US based geology and mining services group Rangefront Mining Services ("Rangefront") to undertake field activities and data collection, the collected data then processed and interpreted by Perth based geophysical consulting group Resource Potentials Pty Ltd ("Resource Potentials").

Fish Lake Valley is 60km to the west, southwest of the town of Tonopah and equidistant (approximately 280km) to the major Nevada cities of Las Vegas and Reno, with Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory located 37km from Reno. Morella's project area covers the entire Fish Lake Valley salt playa and is located in a well-known, highly prospective lithium region of the USA. The Project area can be seen in Figure 1.

Morella CEO Alex Cheeseman said:

"The information we have obtained from the first phase of geophysical survey at Fish Lake Valley will provide us with a far greater understanding of the depth potential of this project. The fact that we were able to get work underway on-site last year, so soon after formulation of our agreement with partner Lithium Corporation is an excellent outcome for the Company and sets us up well to continue to develop the project in 2022."

"This first phase of work sets the platform to build and improve our knowledge of the potential of Fish Lake Valley. We have a clear plan for future work and expect this to be underway in the coming weeks."