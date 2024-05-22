Date: 29.04.2024 National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400 051 Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001 Symbol: MOREPENLAB Scrip Code: 500288

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations').

Ref.: Change in 'Senior Management Personnel' on account of resignation.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice President - Formulation, Senior Management Personnel, has tendered his resignation from the Company due to his personal priorities, today. His resignation will take effect on July 29, 2024.

The necessary details as per Regulation 30 read-withSub-Para 7(C) of Para A Part A of Schedule

the Listing Regulations and SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13 th July 2023; and letter of resignation (i.e., an email), are enclosed herewith.

Kindly take the above information on your record.

For Morepen Laboratories Limited

Vipul Digitally signed Kumar by Vipul Kumar Srivastava

Srivastava Date: 2024.04.29 18:51:00 +05'30'

Vipul Kumar Srivastava

Company Secretary

F-12148

Encl.: a/a.

