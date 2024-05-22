Morepen Laboratories : Change in Senior Management Personnel - Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singh
May 22, 2024 at 12:05 am EDT
Date: 29.04.2024
Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations').
Ref.: Change in 'Senior Management Personnel' on account of resignation.
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice President - Formulation, Senior Management Personnel, has tendered his resignation from the Company due to his personal priorities, today. His resignation will take effect on July 29, 2024.
The necessary details as per Regulation 30 read-withSub-Para 7(C) of Para A Part A of Schedule
the Listing Regulations and SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July 2023; and letter of resignation (i.e., an email), are enclosed herewith.
Morepen Laboratories Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is in the business of manufacturing, producing, developing and marketing a range of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), branded and generic formulations and also home health products. Its APIs include Apixaban, Edoxaban, Linagliptin, Linagliptin + Metformin, Empagliflozin, Empagliflozin + Metformin, Atorvastatin, Rosuvastain, Rivaroxaban, Febuxostat, Montelukast (Oral), Montelukast (Chewable), among others. Its finished formulations include Intebact Capsules, Intelicaps Lax, Rythmix Kid Drop, Rythmix Kid Syrup, Kompact Powder, Saltum and Acifix 3X Suspension among others. Its home health products include Dr. Morepen 49W Room Air Purifier with HEPA Filter, Dr. Morepen VP06 Breathe Free Vaporizer, Dr. Morepen CN06 Compressor Nebulizer and Dr. Morepen ST03 Dual Head Stethoscope, among others. Its subsidiaries include Dr. Morepen Limited, Morepen Devices Limited, and Total Care Limited.