Date: 29.04.2024

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400 051

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001

Symbol: MOREPENLAB

Scrip Code: 500288

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations').

Ref.: Change in 'Senior Management Personnel' on account of resignation.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice President - Formulation, Senior Management Personnel, has tendered his resignation from the Company due to his personal priorities, today. His resignation will take effect on July 29, 2024.

The necessary details as per Regulation 30 read-withSub-Para 7(C) of Para A Part A of Schedule

  1. the Listing Regulations and SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July 2023; and letter of resignation (i.e., an email), are enclosed herewith.

Kindly take the above information on your record.

For Morepen Laboratories Limited

Vipul

Digitally signed

Kumar

by Vipul Kumar

Srivastava

Srivastava Date: 2024.04.29 18:51:00 +05'30'

Vipul Kumar Srivastava

Company Secretary

F-12148

Encl.: a/a.

Details as per SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July 2023.

S. no.

Particulars

Submission

1.

Reason for change viz. appointment, re-

Resignation due to personal priorities.

appointment, resignation, removal, death

or otherwise;

2.

Date

of

appointment/re-

Date of cessation - 29th July 2024.

appointment/cessation

(as applicable) &

term of appointment/re-appointment;

3.

Brief profile (in case of appointment);

Not applicable

4. Disclosure of relationships between Not applicable directors (in case of appointment of a

director).

