(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Wednesday and Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC - Windsor, England-based manufacturer of advanced carbon and ceramic materials - Hires Alison Wood as senior independent director, joining the board on November 1, when current SID Laurence Mulliez will leave the board. Wood was a senior executive at both BAE Systems PLC and National Grid PLC. She currently is chair of construction firm Galliford Try Holdings PLC, SID of Oxford Instruments PLC, and a director of TT Electronics PLC.

----------

Shield Therapeutics PLC - Newcastle, England-based commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on iron deficiency product Accrufer - Chief Executive Officer Greg Madison departs company immediately "by mutual consent to pursue other opportunities". Non-Executive Director Anders Lundstrom is made interim CEO. Lundstrom is based in Boston, Massachusetts and has worked for a number of pharmaceutical and biotech companies, including the US's Biogen Inc and the UK's AstraZeneca PLC. He was CEO of Sweden's Orexo AB. The announcement on Wednesday came as Shield said net sales totalled USD6.9 million in the second quarter, up 69% from the first, giving total Accrufer revenue for the first half of 2024 of USD11 million.

----------

