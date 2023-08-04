Morgan Advanced Materials plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of advanced carbon and ceramic materials. Its segments include Thermal Ceramics, Molten Metal Systems, Electrical Carbon, Seals and Bearings and Technical Ceramics. The Thermal Ceramics segment includes products that are used in the industrial processing of metals, petrochemicals, cement, ceramics and glass, and by manufacturers in automotive, marine, aerospace, and domestic applications in insulation and fire protection. Its Molten Metal Systems segment manufactures a range of crucibles and foundry consumables for non-ferrous metal melting applications. Its Electrical Carbon segment products include electrical carbon brushes and collectors, brush holders, slip rings and linear transfer systems. Its Seals and Bearings segment includes products used in advanced carbon/graphite, silicon, carbide, alumina and zirconia materials. Technical Ceramics segment engineers functional and structural ceramic materials, and others.