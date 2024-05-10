Company No. 00286773

THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

RESOLUTIONS

OF

MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC

PASSED ON 9 MAY 2024

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, duly convened and held at the offices of Slaughter and May, One Bunhill Row, London EC1Y 8YY on 9 May 2024, the following resolutions (in addition to resolutions concerning ordinary business) were passed:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

13. That, from the date of this resolution until the earlier of the close of business on 30 June 2025 and the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held in 2025, the Company and all companies which are its subsidiaries at any time during such period are authorised:

to make donations to political parties and/or independent election candidates; to make donations to political organisations other than political parties; and to incur political expenditure,

up to an aggregate total amount of £100,000, with the amount authorised for each of paragraphs a) to c) above being limited to the same total.

Any such amounts may comprise sums paid or incurred in one or more currencies. Any sum paid or incurred in a currency other than sterling shall be converted into sterling at such rate as the Board may decide is appropriate.

Terms used in this resolution have, where applicable, the meanings that they have in Part 14 of the Companies Act 2006 on 'Control of political donations and expenditure'.

14. That the Directors are generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into such shares in the Company:

up to an aggregate nominal amount of £23,780,832 (such amount to be reduced by the aggregate nominal amount of any equity securities that may be allotted pursuant to paragraph b) below in excess of £23,780,832); and comprising equity securities (as defined in section 560(1) of the Companies Act 2006), up to an aggregate nominal amount of £47,561,664 (such amount to be reduced by the aggregate nominal amount of shares allotted or rights granted pursuant to paragraph a) above) in connection with a fully pre-emptive offer):