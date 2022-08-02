Morgan Advanced Materials : awarded 2021 TRI Chairman's Safety Award

Morgan Advanced Materials awarded the 2021 TRI Chairman's Safety Award, at the Refractories Institute annual spring meeting.

This coveted award, based on an independent survey, assesses the number of safety incidents per hours worked. With significant progress shown and an impressive record Morgan has demonstrated a real commitment to safety on the journey to 'zero harm'.

Erik Duloisy, Managing Director, Americas shared on behalf of the team: "We are honored to receive this safety award from TRI. This is the recognition from our peers in the industry that Morgan is committed to the safety of its employees, customers, contractors, and end users. We are very proud of this win, which recognises the team's safety efforts."

Craig Addington, CEO from the Refractories Institute commented on Morgan's award win: "The safety of employees is the highest priority, and each year, the Refractories Institute (TRI) recognises member companies that have demonstrated the highest level of safety. The TRI Chairman's Safety Award is given to those member companies with the least amount of man hours lost due to injury. TRI is please to recognise Morgan Advanced Materials as a recipient of the 2022 Chairman's Safety Award."

Learn more about Morgan's commitment to reaching zero harm: https://www.morganadvancedmaterials.com/en-gb/sustainability-responsibility/health-safety/