  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Morgan Advanced Materials plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGAM   GB0006027295

MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC

(MGAM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-02 am EDT
310.50 GBX   -1.43%
11:52aMORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS : awarded 2021 TRI Chairman's Safety Award
PU
11:52aMORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS : awarded Silver EcoVadis Medal
PU
07/29FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up on Strong Performance from Banks, Miners
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Morgan Advanced Materials : awarded 2021 TRI Chairman's Safety Award

08/02/2022 | 11:52am EDT
Morgan Advanced Materials awarded the 2021 TRI Chairman's Safety Award, at the Refractories Institute annual spring meeting.

This coveted award, based on an independent survey, assesses the number of safety incidents per hours worked. With significant progress shown and an impressive record Morgan has demonstrated a real commitment to safety on the journey to 'zero harm'.

Erik Duloisy, Managing Director, Americas shared on behalf of the team: "We are honored to receive this safety award from TRI. This is the recognition from our peers in the industry that Morgan is committed to the safety of its employees, customers, contractors, and end users. We are very proud of this win, which recognises the team's safety efforts."

Craig Addington, CEO from the Refractories Institute commented on Morgan's award win: "The safety of employees is the highest priority, and each year, the Refractories Institute (TRI) recognises member companies that have demonstrated the highest level of safety. The TRI Chairman's Safety Award is given to those member companies with the least amount of man hours lost due to injury. TRI is please to recognise Morgan Advanced Materials as a recipient of the 2022 Chairman's Safety Award."

Learn more about Morgan's commitment to reaching zero harm: https://www.morganadvancedmaterials.com/en-gb/sustainability-responsibility/health-safety/

Disclaimer

Morgan Advanced Materials plc published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 15:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 018 M 1 250 M 1 250 M
Net income 2022 82,4 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2022 77,8 M 95,5 M 95,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 895 M 1 098 M 1 098 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 7 800
Free-Float 98,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 315,00 GBX
Average target price 403,11 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Managers and Directors
Pete Raby Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard James Armitage Chief Financial Officer & Director
Douglas Caster Non-Executive Chairman
Helen Patricia Bunch Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
