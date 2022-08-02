Log in
    MGAM   GB0006027295

MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC

(MGAM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-02 am EDT
310.50 GBX   -1.43%
11:52aMORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS : awarded 2021 TRI Chairman's Safety Award
PU
11:52aMORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS : awarded Silver EcoVadis Medal
PU
07/29FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up on Strong Performance from Banks, Miners
DJ
Morgan Advanced Materials : awarded Silver EcoVadis Medal

08/02/2022 | 11:52am EDT
Morgan Advanced Materials improves on prior performance and is awarded the Silver EcoVadis Medal for sustainability. The medal is in recognition of an overall score that represents the improvements made across the four pillars of ESG (Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement). This result places Morgan among the top 25 percent of companies assessed by EcoVadis.

About the award

EcoVadis assesses material sustainability impacts based on documented evidence. This award recognises companies who are leading the charge in engaging and integrating sustainability into their relationships with trading partners around the globe.

Morgan had previously been awarded a Bronze Medal 2021 and in two short years improved scores on 'environmental and sustainable procurement' by 20 points.

Group Director of Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability, Lori Chalker commented: "EcoVadis is one of the world's most trusted providers of evidence-based sustainability assessments. We are proud that our sustainability efforts have been recognised and we have been awarded a silver medal for 2022.

We have been working hard across the organisation to understand our opportunities for improvement and build on our strengths within our sustainability programme, and we are encouraged to see we are taking the right steps on our path to 2030."

Find out more about Morgan's sustainability focus: https://www.morganadvancedmaterials.com/en-gb/sustainability-responsibility/

Disclaimer

Morgan Advanced Materials plc published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 15:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 018 M 1 250 M 1 250 M
Net income 2022 82,4 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2022 77,8 M 95,5 M 95,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 895 M 1 098 M 1 098 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 7 800
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Morgan Advanced Materials plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 315,00 GBX
Average target price 403,11 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pete Raby Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard James Armitage Chief Financial Officer & Director
Douglas Caster Non-Executive Chairman
Helen Patricia Bunch Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC-12.13%1 098
ATLAS COPCO AB-26.03%53 797
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-9.69%36 881
FANUC CORPORATION-5.17%33 578
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.55%22 911
SANDVIK AB-28.15%22 545