Morgan Advanced Materials : awarded Silver EcoVadis Medal

Morgan Advanced Materials improves on prior performance and is awarded the Silver EcoVadis Medal for sustainability. The medal is in recognition of an overall score that represents the improvements made across the four pillars of ESG (Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement). This result places Morgan among the top 25 percent of companies assessed by EcoVadis.

About the award

EcoVadis assesses material sustainability impacts based on documented evidence. This award recognises companies who are leading the charge in engaging and integrating sustainability into their relationships with trading partners around the globe.

Morgan had previously been awarded a Bronze Medal 2021 and in two short years improved scores on 'environmental and sustainable procurement' by 20 points.

Group Director of Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability, Lori Chalker commented: "EcoVadis is one of the world's most trusted providers of evidence-based sustainability assessments. We are proud that our sustainability efforts have been recognised and we have been awarded a silver medal for 2022.

We have been working hard across the organisation to understand our opportunities for improvement and build on our strengths within our sustainability programme, and we are encouraged to see we are taking the right steps on our path to 2030."

Find out more about Morgan's sustainability focus: https://www.morganadvancedmaterials.com/en-gb/sustainability-responsibility/