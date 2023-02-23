Morgan Sindall : 2022 Full year results announcement

23 February 2023 MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC ('Morgan Sindall' or 'Group') The Construction & Regeneration Group RESULTS FOR THE FULL YEAR (FY) ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 FY 2022 FY 2021 Change Revenue £3,612m £3,213m +12% Operating profit - adjusted1 £139.2m £131.3m +6% Profit before tax - adjusted1 £136.2m £127.7m +7% Earnings per share - adjusted1 237.9p 226.0p +5% Net cash at year end £355m £358m -£3m Total dividend per share 101.0p 92.0p +10% Operating profit - reported £88.3m £129.8m -32% Profit before tax - reported £85.3m £126.2m -32% Basic earnings per share - reported 132.7p 212.4p -38% 1 'Adjusted' is defined as before intangible amortisation of £2.0m and exceptional building safety charge of £48.9m (FY 2021: before intangible amortisation of £1.5m and (in the case of earnings per share) deferred tax charge of £5.1m) FY 2022 summary: Record results reflect a strong year of operational and strategic progress despite market headwinds

Revenue up 12% to £3.6bn Adjusted profit before tax up 7% to £136.2m Continued balance sheet strength Net cash of £355m (FY 2021: £358m) Average daily net cash of £256m (FY 2021: £291m)

High quality and substantial order book with secured workload of £8.5bn

2% lower than prior year end

Total dividend up 10% to 101p per share

Exceptional charge for Building Safety in line with previous guidance of £48.9m

Continued leadership in sustainability MSCI 'AAA' rating retained for Group's ESG performance CDP 'A' rating retained for Group's leadership on climate change

Divisional highlights 1

Note to Editors Morgan Sindall Group Morgan Sindall Group plc is a leading UK Construction & Regeneration group with annual revenue of £3.6bn, employing around 7,200 employees and operating in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through five divisions of Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing and Urban Regeneration.

Group Strategy The Group's strategy is focused on its well-established core strengths of Construction and Regeneration in the UK. The Group has a balanced business which is geared toward the increasing demand for affordable housing, urban regeneration and infrastructure and construction investment. Morgan Sindall's recognised expertise and market positions in affordable housing (through its Partnership Housing division) and in mixed-use regeneration development (through its Urban Regeneration division) reflect its deep understanding of the built environment developed over many years and its ability to provide solutions for complex regeneration projects. As a result, its capabilities are aligned with sectors which support the UK's current and future regeneration and affordable housing needs. Through its Construction & Infrastructure division, the Group is also well positioned to meet the demand for ongoing investment in the UK's physical infrastructure, while its geographically diverse construction activities are focused on key areas of education, healthcare and commercial. The Fit Out division is the market leader in its field and delivers a consistently strong operational performance. Fit Out, together with the Construction & Infrastructure division, generates cash resources to support the Group's investment in affordable housing and mixed-use regeneration. The Group also has an operation in Property Services which is focused on response and planned maintenance activities provided to the social housing and the wider public sector. Group Structure Under the two strategic lines of business of Construction and Regeneration, the Group is organised into five reporting divisions as follows: Construction activities comprise the following operations: Construction & Infrastructure : Focused on the education, healthcare, commercial, industrial, leisure and retail markets in Construction ; and on the highways, rail, energy, water and nuclear markets in Infrastructure . Infrastructure also includes the BakerHicks design activities based out of the UK and Switzerland

: Focused on the education, healthcare, commercial, industrial, leisure and retail markets in ; and on the highways, rail, energy, water and nuclear markets in . also includes the BakerHicks design activities based out of the UK and Switzerland Fit Out : Focused on the fit out of office space with opportunities in commercial, central and local government offices and further education

: Focused on the fit out of office space with opportunities in commercial, central and local government offices and further education Property Services : Focused on response and planned maintenance activities provided to the social housing and the wider public sector Regeneration activities comprise the following operations: Partnership Housing : Focused on working in partnerships with local authorities and housing associations. Activities include mixed-tenure developments, building and developing homes for open market sale and for social/affordable rent, 'design & build' house contracting and planned maintenance & refurbishment

: Focused on working in partnerships with local authorities and housing associations. Activities include mixed-tenure developments, building and developing homes for open market sale and for social/affordable rent, 'design & build' house contracting and planned maintenance & refurbishment Urban Regeneration : Focused on transforming the urban landscape through partnership working and the development of multi-phase sites and mixed-use regeneration 4