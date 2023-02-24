Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Morgan Sindall Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
Morgan Sindall : 2022 Full year results factsheet

02/24/2023
Morgan Sindall Group plc is a leading UK construction and regeneration group, employing around 7,200 people and operating in the public, regulated and private sectors.

It reports through five divisions of Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing and Urban Regeneration.

GROUP STRATEGY AND STRUCTURE

The Group's strategy is focused on its well- established core strengths of Construction and Regeneration in the UK. The Group has a balanced business which is geared toward the increasing demand for affordable housing, urban regeneration and infrastructure and construction investment.

REVENUE BY DIVISION

£1,569m

£696m

Construction &

Infrastructure

Partnership

£968m

Housing

£244m

Fit Out

Urban

£163m

Regeneration

Property

Services

Construction

Regeneration

Invests cash for

Generates cash

long-term value and

provides construction

opportunities

OPERATING PROFIT BY DIVISION

£52.1m

£37.4m

Construction &

Infrastructure

Partnership

£52.2m

Housing

£18.9m

Fit Out

Urban

£4.3m

Regeneration

Property

Services

FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Group revenue

Secured workload

£3.6bn

£8.5bn

+12% YOY

-2% YOY

Group PBT*

Total dividend per share

£136.2m 101.0p

+7% YOY

+10% YOY

*Adjusted

RECORD FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

GROUP PBT*

AVERAGE DAILY NET CASH

£136m

£256m

2022

2022

YEAR END NET CASH

£128m

£355m

2021

£64m

2022

2020

SECURED WORKLOAD

£7.6bn

£8.3bn

£8.6bn

£8.5bn

2019

2020

2021

2022

Construction - Divisional margin progression

CONSTRUCTION &

FIT OUT

PROPERTY

INFRASTRUCTURE

SERVICES

5.6%

5.4%

3.8%

3.3%

3.1%

2.6%

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

Regeneration - ROCE*

PARTNERSHIP HOUSING**

URBAN REGENERATION**

21%

19%

20%

13%

10%

7%

2020

2021

2022

2020

2021

2022

*Adjusted ** Restated to reflect the reorganisation of the Investments business

BUILDING A RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS

AAA ESG LEADERSHIP RATING AWARDED BY MSCI*

HIGHLIGHTS

ACHIEVING ENVIRONMENTAL GOALS

DELIVERING SOCIAL VALUE

"We remain committed to delivering economic, social

MSG partnership with RSPB Lakenheath Fen

CDP A score for leadership on climate change in 2022, three years in a row**

Total waste reduced by 56% in 2022. 96% of all waste diverted from landfill

Scope 1, Scope 2 and operational Scope 3 carbon emissions reduced by 40% since 2019 baseline

MS Property Services energy cafe

Lost Time Incident Rate reduced by 24% and RIDDOR Incidents reduced by 36%***

67 pence of social value created per £1 spent on 110 projects

25% female employees

9% of employees from ethnic minority backgrounds

and environmental value for all our stakeholders."

John Morgan

Chief Executive

* MSCI provides decision support tools and services for the global investment community

  • CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts
    ***The number of lost time incidents multiplied by 100,000 divided by the number of hours worked. The Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations 2013

Disclaimer

Morgan Sindall Group plc published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 09:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 416 M 4 107 M 4 107 M
Net income 2022 105 M 126 M 126 M
Net cash 2022 322 M 388 M 388 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 5,73%
Capitalization 811 M 975 M 975 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 90,7%
