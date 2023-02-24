Morgan Sindall : 2022 Full year results factsheet

Morgan Sindall Group plc is a leading UK construction and regeneration group, employing around 7,200 people and operating in the public, regulated and private sectors.
It reports through five divisions of Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing and Urban Regeneration.
GROUP STRATEGY AND STRUCTURE
The Group's strategy is focused on its well- established core strengths of Construction and Regeneration in the UK. The Group has a balanced business which is geared toward the increasing demand for affordable housing, urban regeneration and infrastructure and construction investment.
REVENUE BY DIVISION
£1,569m
£696m
Construction &
Infrastructure
Partnership
£968m
Housing
£244m
Fit Out
Urban
£163m
Regeneration
Property
Services
Construction
Regeneration
Invests cash for
Generates cash
long-term value and
provides construction
opportunities
OPERATING PROFIT BY DIVISION
£52.1m
£37.4m
Construction &
Infrastructure
Partnership
£52.2m
Housing
£18.9m
Fit Out
Urban
£4.3m
Regeneration
Property
Services
FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Group revenue
Secured workload
£3.6bn
£8.5bn
+12% YOY
-2% YOY
Group PBT*
Total dividend per share
£136.2m101.0p
+7% YOY
+10% YOY
*Adjusted
RECORD FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
GROUP PBT*
AVERAGE DAILY NET CASH
£136m
£256m
2022
2022
YEAR END NET CASH
£128m
£355m
2021
£64m
2022
2020
SECURED WORKLOAD
£7.6bn
£8.3bn
£8.6bn
£8.5bn
2019
2020
2021
2022
Construction - Divisional margin progression
CONSTRUCTION &
FIT OUT
PROPERTY
INFRASTRUCTURE
SERVICES
5.6%
5.4%
3.8%
3.3%
3.1%
2.6%
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
Regeneration - ROCE*
PARTNERSHIP HOUSING**
URBAN REGENERATION**
21%
19%
20%
13%
10%
7%
2020
2021
2022
2020
2021
2022
*Adjusted ** Restated to reflect the reorganisation of the Investments business
BUILDING A RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS
AAA ESG LEADERSHIP RATING AWARDED BY MSCI*
HIGHLIGHTS
ACHIEVING ENVIRONMENTAL GOALS
DELIVERING SOCIAL VALUE
"We remain committed to delivering economic, social
MSG partnership with RSPB Lakenheath Fen
CDP A score for leadership on climate change in 2022, three years in a row**
Total waste reduced by 56% in 2022. 96% of all waste diverted from landfill
Scope 1, Scope 2 and operational Scope 3 carbon emissions reduced by 40% since 2019 baseline
MS Property Services energy cafe
Lost Time Incident Rate reduced by 24% and RIDDOR Incidents reduced by 36%***
67 pence of social value created per £1 spent on 110 projects
25% female employees
9% of employees from ethnic minority backgrounds
and environmental value for all our stakeholders."
John Morgan
Chief Executive
* MSCI provides decision support tools and services for the global investment community
CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts
***The number of lost time incidents multiplied by 100,000 divided by the number of hours worked. The Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations 2013
