This GRI content index for the 2023 report cycle helps you locate GRI-related content in our reporting.
Contents
About this GRI content index
Our 2023 corporate reporting suite comprises the following documents:
- Annual Report (AR)
- Responsible Business Data Sheet (RBDS)
- Gender Pay Gap Report
- Modern Slavery Statement
- CDP submissions (Climate, Forest, Water).
Find out more online here, with downloads available at www.morgansindall.com/investors/governance.
Our responsible business reporting content has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards. To date, the GRI has not published a sector standard relevant to our business and as such we use the universal and topic standards to describe our social and environmental impacts.
Our responsible business policies
We operate a decentralised business and therefore, the Group's policies provide minimum standards which our divisions adapt with additional requirements specific to their individual businesses. We regularly update our policy frameworks at Group level, while divisional level updates to their polices follow separate timelines.
A selection of documents currently available online includes:
- Health & safety policy statement
- Code of Conduct
- Sustainable sourcing timber policy
- Sustainable water policy
- Modern slavery policy
- Human rights policy
- Board diversity policy
- Tax strategy
Online policies are available on our website here https://www.morgansindall.com/investors/governance. Not all policies are published publicly. Copies can be requested from our company secretary (cosec@morgansindall.com).
All policies are held on our intranet.
Material topics
Our materiality assessment
We began our 2023 assessment by conducting a comprehensive, online survey based around the Future-Fit Business Benchmark methodology, which links to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. To assess the Group's double materiality, the survey was also informed by the Global Reporting Initiative's sustainability context principle and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board's (SASB) five-factor test. In total, 2,680 people completed the survey, including 2,125 employees and 555 external stakeholders. The initial findings were used to guide 11 in-depth interviews with industry thought-leaders and stakeholder representatives, to explore each identified issue in more depth.
The results of our assessment are illustrated below and the issues considered material are shown in the diagram on the left. Many issues identified as material relate to one or more of our Total Commitments, reaffirming that these are the right areas to be focusing on. Our material issues are important to our stakeholders and therefore to the business. While none have been identified as financially material, they shape our ability to generate long-term value for the Group.
Material
stakeholders
Close to being material
Importance to
to be material
Unlikely
Not material
ƒ
Resilient, responsible
ƒ
Fair employment
ƒ
Physical and mental
and engaged supply
and no modern
health, safety and
chain
slavery
wellbeing
ƒ
Net zero progress
ƒ
Ethical business and
governance
ƒ
Zero avoidable waste
ƒ
Protecting
ƒ
Employee
ƒ
Positive
ecosystems
capabilities are
strengthened and
environmental and
expanded
social procurement
outcomes
ƒ
Diversity and
ƒ
Diverse and local
inclusion
supply chain (SMEs)
ƒ
Youth training and
employment
- Enhanced community health and wellbeing
- Mitigation and adaptation to climate change
- Water use is minimised and socially equitable
- Air quality is maintained to highest standards
Not material
Unlikely to be material Close to being material
Material
Importance to the business
Material topics continued
Index navigator
Relevant Total
Material topic
Latest applicable GRI Standard
Commitment
Protecting
Physical and mental health,
ƒ
Occupational health and
people
safety and wellbeing
safety
ƒ
Employment
Fair employment and no
ƒ
Forced or compulsory labour
modern slavery
Developing
Diversity and inclusion
ƒ
Employment
people
ƒ
Training and education
Employee capabilities strengthened
ƒ
Employment
and expanded
Youth training and employment
ƒ
Training and education
ƒ
Diversity and equal
opportunity
ƒ
Non discrimination
Improving
Net zero progress
ƒ
Economic performance
the
ƒ
Emissions
environment
Protecting ecosystems
ƒ
Waste
Zero avoidable waste
Working
Resilient, responsible and
ƒ
Supplier environmental
together
engaged supply chain
assessment
with our
ƒ
Supplier social assessment
supply chain
ƒ
Local communities
Diverse and local supply
chain (including SMEs)
Enhancing
Positive environmental
ƒ
Indirect economic impacts
communities
and social outcomes
ƒ
Employment
ƒ
Local communities
ƒ
Local communities
Ethical business and governance
ƒ
Governance
ƒ
Anti-corruption
GRI Standard Reference
403-8,403-9,403-10
401-2
409-1
401-1
404-1,404-2
401-2
405-1
406-1
201-2
305-2,305-3,305-4
306-3,306-4,307-1
308-1
414-1
413-1
203-2
401-1
413-1
419-1
102-16,102-18
205-2
GRI standards
Statement of use
GRI 1 used
Applicable GRI Sector Standard(s)
Morgan Sindall Group has reported in accordance with the GRI Standard for the period of 01/01/2023- 31/12/ 2023
GRI 1: Foundation 2021
No sector guidelines apply
General disclosures
GRI 2: General disclosures 2021
Disclosure
Location
Omission & explanation
2-1 Organizational details
2-2 Entities included in the organization's sustainability reporting
2-3 Reporting period, frequency and contact point
2-4 Restatements of information
2-5 External assurance
Annual Report (AR) back cover
AR 7
1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023.
We report annually. Questions regarding the report can be addressed to Alexandra Pons, ESG Reporting Manager.
Alexandra.pons@morgansindall.com
None.
AR 168-179
2-6 Activities, value chain and other business relationships
2-7 Employees
2-8 Workers who are not employees
GHG emissions are externally verified by Achilles to meet the requirements of the Toitū 'carbon reduce' certification standard (formerly CEMARS, the Carbon & Energy Management And Reduction Scheme).
AR 4-5, 7, 10-12
AR 18
RBSD 8
Our figures do not include the ~400 BakerHicks DACH employees. No temporary employment contracts included in the data. The Group offers employees the opportunity to work part time where the nature of the work and role allow sufficient flexibility (the total number of employees by employment type (full-time and part-time), by gender is not available.
Information unavailable. We do not currently report data on all additional workers covered (who are not employees but whose work and/or workplace is controlled
by the Group). All third parties working on our controlled sites are subject to the requirements of our safety standards.
General disclosures continued
GRI 2: General disclosures 2021 continued
Disclosure
Location
Omission & explanation
2-9 Governance structure and composition
2-10 Nomination and selection of the highest governance body
2-11 Chair of the highest governance body
2-12 Role of the highest governance body in overseeing the management of impacts
2-13 Delegation of responsibility for managing impacts
2-14 Role of the highest governance body in sustainability reporting
2-15 Conflicts of interest
2-16 Communication of critical concerns
2-17 Collective knowledge of the highest governance body
2-18 Evaluation of the performance of the highest governance body
2-19 Remuneration policies
2-20 Process to determine remuneration
2-21 Annual total compensation ratio
2-22 Statement on sustainable development strategy
2-23 Policy commitments
2-24 Embedding policy commitments
2-25 Processes to remediate negative impacts
2-26 Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concerns
AR 99, 103, 104-105, 108
AR 108, 110, 117-123
Michael Findlay
AR 100, 104
Board of Directors
AR 104-105
Group Management Team
AR 82
AR 82, 132-134
None
AR 25
AR 103
AR 122
AR 136-138
AR 143-152
AR 159
AR 20
RBDS 6
AR 22-44,94-95
RBDS 7-14
AR 22-44
RBDS 6
AR 116
AR 23
2023 Modern Slavery Statement 7
General disclosures continued
GRI 2: General disclosures 2021 continued
Disclosure
Location
Omission & explanation
2-27 Compliance with laws and regulations
2-28 Membership associations
2-29 Approach to stakeholder engagement
2-30 Collective bargaining agreements
AR 22-44
RBDS 14
AR 17-19
AR 24
RBDS 7
2023 Modern Slavery Statement 5
Human Rights Policy
Topic-specific disclosures
GRI 3: Material topics 2021
Disclosure
Location
3-1 Process to determine
AR 21
material topics
RBDS 7
3-2 List of material topics
AR 20-21
RBDS 6
Economic
Economic performance
GRI 3: Material topics 2021
Disclosure
Location
3-3 Management of
AR 22-44
material topics
GRI 201: Economic performance 2016
Omission & explanation
Omission & explanation
201-1 Direct economic value generated and distributed
201-2 Financial implications and other risks and opportunities due to climate change
201-3 Defined benefit plan obligations and other retirement plans
201-4 Financial assistance received from government
AR 3, 20, 40, 44
RBDS 2, 13
AR 80-91
2023 CDP Response
AR 124, 140-144
Not applicable. Government does not provide financial assistance.
Topic-specific disclosures continued
Economic continued
Indirect economic impacts
GRI 3: Material topics 2021
Disclosure
Location
3-3 Management of
AR 20, 40, 44
material topics
RBDS 13
GRI 203: Indirect economic impacts 2016
203-1 Infrastructure investments AR 41-44
and services supported
RBDS 13
Omission & explanation
203-2 Significant indirect economic impacts
The Group uses the LM3 Live tool to measure the social value impact of our activities on applicable projects. In line with the 2012 Social Value Act which fosters public and private collaboration for broader social benefit, all our divisions engage with local communities in which they work. Our social value bank (SVB) records how our projects add value to local communities.
https://www.socialvaluebank.com/
AR 20, 40, 44
RBDS 13
Anti-corruption
GRI 3: Material topics 2021
Disclosure
Location
3-3 Management of
AR 95, 139
material topics
GRI 205: Anti-corruption 2016
205-1 Operations assessed for
AR 95
risks related to corruption
205-2 Communication and
AR 95
training about anti-corruption
policies and procedures
205-3 Confirmed incidents of
There were no incidents of bribery or corrupt
corruption and actions taken
activity in 2023.
Omission & explanation
Topic-specific disclosures continued
Environmental
Emissions
GRI 3: Material topics 2021
Disclosure
Location
Omission & explanation
3-3 Management of material topics
GRI 305: Emissions 2016
305-1 Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions
305-2 Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions
AR 20, 30-35
2023 CDP Climate disclosure
AR 30
RBDS 10
AR 30
RBDS 10
305-3 Other indirect (Scope
3) GHG emissions
305-4 GHG emissions intensity
305-5 Reduction of GHG emissions
305-6 Emissions of ozone- depleting substances (ODS)
2023 CDP Climate disclosure (C6.1 to C6.3, GRI 305-1e); there are no biogenic emissions from our operations (GRI 305-1c);market-based data only available via our CDP submission (CDP C6.2-C6.3).
AR 31
RBDS 10
AR 93 RBDS 10
2023 CDP disclosures (C6.10)
AR 30, 31
RBDS 10
2023 CDP disclosures
Not applicable. The nature of our business does not produce ozone-depleting substances.
305-7 Nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulphur oxides (SOx), and other significant air emissions
Not applicable. The nature of our business does not produce significant air emissions.
Topic-specific disclosures continued
Environmental continued
Waste
GRI 3: Material topics 2021
Disclosure
Location
3-3 Management of
AR 36
material topics
RBDS 10
2023 CDP Climate disclosure (C2.2, C2.4)
Omission & explanation
GRI 306: Waste 2020
306-1 Waste generation and significant waste-related impacts
306-2 Management of significant waste-related impacts
306-3 Waste generated
306-4 Waste diverted from disposal
306-5 Waste directed to disposal
AR 36 RBDS 10
Our significant actual and potential waste-related impacts are spillage and pollution risk on site; all sites are subject to waste management controls. The operational inputs, activities, and outputs that lead (or could lead) to such impacts include diverse construction materials and fuels, all of which are subject to regulatory controls and quality assurance. Where there are risks of negative impacts related to waste they are limited to, and managed within, our own activities; they are not related to upstream or downstream activities in our value chain.
AR 36
RBDS 10
AR 36
RBDS 10
AR 36
RBDS 10
AR 36
RBDS 10
Information unavailable. We provide a breakdown of construction waste in our operations; however, we do not provide a breakdown of waste composition in any other ways.
Information unavailable. We do not provide separate hazardous waste data in our landfill diversion reporting.
Information unavailable. We do not provide separate hazardous waste data in our landfill diversion reporting.
