3 August 2023 MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC ('Morgan Sindall' or 'Group') The Construction & Regeneration Group RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR (HY) ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 Strong first half, on track for record full year performance HY 2023 HY 2022 Change Revenue £1,935m £1,698m +14% Operating profit - adjusted1 £59.1m £56.9m +4% Profit before tax - adjusted1 £59.8m £54.6m +10% Earnings per share - adjusted1 98.9p 95.8p +3% Period end net cash £263m £274m -£11m Interim dividend per share 36.0p 33.0p +9% Operating profit - reported £57.3m £56.0m +2% Profit before tax - reported £58.0m £53.7m +8% Basic earnings per share - reported 100.0p 94.3p +6% 1 'Adjusted' is defined as before intangible amortisation of £2.2m and exceptional building safety credit of £0.4m (HY 2022: before intangible amortisation of £0.9m) Strong trading performance in first half Revenue up 14% to £1.9bn Adjusted profit before tax up 10% to £59.8m

Continued balance sheet strength Net cash of £263m (HY 2022: £274m) Average daily net cash of £268m (HY 2022: £264m)

High quality and growing secured order book

o Order book of £9.1bn, up 7% on year end (FY 2022: £8.5bn)

Interim dividend up 9% to 36.0p per share (HY 2022: 33.0p) Divisional highlights Excellent performance from Fit Out ; operating profit up 43% to £30.4m (HY 2022: £21.2m). Medium-term target significantly upgraded to reflect market opportunities and high quality of business Construction delivering good revenue growth with margin in its target range; revenue up 20% to £470m (HY 2022: £392m) at an operating margin of 2.6%. Operating profit up 6% to £12.0m (HY 2022: £11.3m) 1

Strong performance from Infrastructure ; revenue up 15% to £428m (HY 2022: £372m) at an

operating margin of 3.7% (HY 2022: 3.4%). Operating profit up 24% to £15.9m (HY 2022: £12.8m) Cost pressures and operational challenges in Property Services driving trading loss; operating loss 1 of £4.1m (HY 2022: operating profit £2.5m). Medium-term target downgraded to reflect current performance Partnership Housing demonstrating resilience in its business model despite challenging market conditions; revenue up 31% to £373m (HY 2022: £284m), however operating profit 27% lower at £10.1m (HY 2022: £13.9m) Long-term regeneration schemes progressing as planned in Urban Regeneration; operating profit of £6.0m (HY 2022: £7.3m) Commenting on today's results, Chief Executive, John Morgan said: "We've had a record first half of the year, notably from our Fit Out business which has delivered another outstanding performance in the period, demonstrating the high quality of this business. Although the wider economic backdrop remains challenging, conditions have generally eased across many of our markets as the year has progressed. Our strong balance sheet, with a substantial net cash position, allows us to continue operating efficiently and effectively and to focus on making the right decisions to drive for long-term sustainable growth. The positive momentum across the Group is driven by our high-quality and substantial order book across a number of sectors covering the built environment. We upgraded our expectations for the full year in June, primarily based on an anticipation of continued outperformance from Fit Out. Since then, there has been no change to our overall expectations for the Group and we remain confident of delivering another record performance." Enquiries Morgan Sindall Group Tel: 020 7307 9200 John Morgan Steve Crummett Brunswick Tel: 020 7404 5959 Jonathan Glass Nina Coad Presentation There will be an analyst and investor presentation at 09.00am at Numis Securities Limited, 45 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7BF. Coffee and registration will be from 08.30am

Note to Editors Morgan Sindall Group Morgan Sindall Group plc is a leading UK Construction & Regeneration group with annual revenue of £3.6bn, employing around 7,600 employees and operating in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing and Urban Regeneration. 3

Group Strategy The Group's strategy is focused on its well-established core strengths of Construction and Regeneration in the UK. The Group has a balanced business which is geared toward the increasing demand for affordable housing, urban regeneration and infrastructure and construction investment. Morgan Sindall's recognised expertise and market positions in affordable housing (through its Partnership Housing division) and in mixed-use regeneration development (through its Urban Regeneration division) reflect its deep understanding of the built environment developed over many years and its ability to provide solutions for complex regeneration projects. As a result, its capabilities are aligned with sectors of the UK economy which are expected to see increasing opportunities in the medium to long term and which support the UK's current and future sustainable regeneration and affordable housing needs. Through its Construction and Infrastructure divisions, the Group is also well positioned to meet the demand for ongoing sustainable investment in the UK's social and physical infrastructure. Construction is focused on key areas of education, healthcare and commercial, while Infrastructure is focused on the highways, rail, energy, nuclear and water markets. The Fit Out division is the market leader in its field and delivers a consistently strong operational performance. Fit Out, together with both the Construction and Infrastructure divisions, generates cashflow to support the Group's investment in affordable housing and mixed-use regeneration. The Group also has an operation in Property Services which is focused on response and planned maintenance activities provided to the social housing and the wider public sector. Group Structure Under the two strategic lines of business of Construction and Regeneration, the Group is organised into six reporting divisions as follows: Construction activities comprise the following operations: Construction : Focused on the education, healthcare, commercial, industrial, leisure and retail markets

Focused on the education, healthcare, commercial, industrial, leisure and retail markets Infrastructure : Focused on the highways, rail, energy, nuclear and water markets. It also includes the BakerHicks design activities based out of the UK and Switzerland

: Focused on the highways, rail, energy, nuclear and water markets. It also includes the BakerHicks design activities based out of the UK and Switzerland Fit Out : Focused on the fit out of office space with opportunities in commercial, central and local government offices and further education

: Focused on the fit out of office space with opportunities in commercial, central and local government offices and further education Property Services : Focused on response and planned maintenance activities provided to the social housing and the wider public sector Regeneration activities comprise the following operations: Partnership Housing : Focused on working in partnerships with local authorities and housing associations. Activities include mixed-tenure developments, building and developing homes for open market sale and for social/affordable rent, 'design & build' house contracting and planned maintenance & refurbishment

: Focused on working in partnerships with local authorities and housing associations. Activities include mixed-tenure developments, building and developing homes for open market sale and for social/affordable rent, 'design & build' house contracting and planned maintenance & refurbishment Urban Regeneration : Focused on transforming the urban landscape through partnership working and the development of multi-phase sites and mixed-use regeneration 4