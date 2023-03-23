Morgan Sindall : 2023 Long-Term Incentive Plan Rules

The Board reserves the right, up to the time of the AGM on 4 May 2023, to make such amendments or additions to the rules of this Plan as it may consider necessary or desirable, provided that such amendments or additions do not conflict in any material respects with the description contained in the explanatory notes and appendix to the AGM notice.

1 DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION

In these Rules:

"Allocation" means a conditional right to automatically acquire Shares granted under the Plan.

"Award" means an Allocation or an Option granted under the Plan.

"Award Acceptance" means an acceptance signed by the Participant indicating that they agree to be bound by the Rules.

"Award Date" means the date on which an Award is granted or the date as otherwise specified by the Committee.

"Board" means the board of directors of the Company or a duly authorised committee of the Board (which includes the Committee) or a duly authorised person.

"Buy-OutAward" means an Award granted in connection with the recruitment of an Employee in respect of remuneration forfeited by reference to their previous employment.

"Committee" means the remuneration committee of the Board or a duly authorised person or group of persons.

"Company" means Morgan Sindall Group plc (registered in England and Wales with company number 00521970).

"Control" means control within the meaning of section 995 of the Income Tax Act 2007 and "Controlled" shall be construed accordingly.

"Dealing Day" means any day on which the London Stock Exchange is open for the transaction of business.

"Dealing Restrictions" means any restriction on dealing in securities imposed by regulation, statute, order, directive or any code adopted by the Company as varied from time to time.

"Directors' Remuneration Policy" means the Company's prevailing directors' remuneration policy (within the meaning of section 421(2A) of the Companies Act 2006) as approved by the shareholders of the Company.

"Dividend Equivalent Payment" means a benefit calculated by reference to dividends paid on Vested Shares as described in Rule 2.11 (Dividend Equivalent Payments).

"Employee" means any employee (including an executive director) of a Group Company.