    MGNS   GB0008085614

MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC

(MGNS)
05:52:45 2023-05-04 am EDT
1740.00 GBX   +2.72%
05:45aMorgan Sindall Logs Higher Secured Workload at End-March
MT
05:28aMorgan Sindall outlook positive as trades in line with expectations
AN
05:01aSterling Rises to 11-Month High Versus Weak Dollar
DJ
Morgan Sindall outlook positive as trades in line with expectations

05/04/2023 | 05:28am EDT
(Alliance News) - Morgan Sindall Group PLC on Thursday said trading since the start of the year has been in line with expectations, as inflation begins to abate.

The London-based construction company said trading since the start of the year has been as expected and tough market conditions "have continued to ease", with inflation moderating "in certain areas."

It noted that its Construction & Infrastructure division remains focused on contract selectivity, risk management and operational delivery. Morgan Sindall said the division is anticipated to deliver revenue growth at margins which are in line with its medium-term targets.

Fit Out's trading has been very strong and its order book and enquiry levels provide confidence for the rest of the year, it added.

However, in Property Services, its margin has been impacted by "disappointing contract delivery" despite the expected higher level of revenue.

Looking ahead, Morgan Sindall said it is confident of delivering a full year performance which is in line with its expectations and with more of a weighting towards the first half than in recent years.

The total secured workload for the company at March 31 was GBP8.8 billion, up 4% from the year-end and up 2% versus the prior year.

Chief Executive Officer John Morgan said: "Since the start of the year, trading has been as expected and the general market conditions coming into 2023 have continued to ease with inflation falling in certain areas.

"Based on the current visibility of workload for delivery through the remainder of the year, we're confident of delivering a full year performance which is in line with our expectations."

Shares in Morgan Sindall were up 1.9% to 1,726.39 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 3 677 M 4 613 M 4 613 M
Net income 2023 103 M 129 M 129 M
Net cash 2023 345 M 432 M 432 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,91x
Yield 2023 6,07%
Capitalization 783 M 982 M 982 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
EV / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 90,7%
Technical analysis trends MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 694,00 GBX
Average target price 2 426,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Christopher Morgan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Paul Crummett Finance Director & Executive Director
Michael Findlay Non-Executive Chairman
Wes Erlam Managing Director-Investments
Malcolm Charles Cooper Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC10.72%982
VINCI17.46%69 219
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.93%40 958
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED20.99%39 865
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED67.09%30 785
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.18.05%24 563
