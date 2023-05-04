Andy Saperstein to Speak at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Andy Saperstein, Co-President and Head of Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley, will speak at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, on May 31, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. (ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

