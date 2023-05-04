Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Morgan Stanley
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:25 2023-05-04 pm EDT
82.61 USD   -2.53%
04:38pAndy Saperstein to Speak at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
BU
06:18aNorth American Morning Briefing: Muted Start -3-
DJ
03:47aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Track Lower Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Andy Saperstein to Speak at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

05/04/2023 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Andy Saperstein, Co-President and Head of Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley, will speak at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, on May 31, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. (ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MORGAN STANLEY
04:38pAndy Saperstein to Speak at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
BU
06:18aNorth American Morning Briefing: Muted Start -3-
DJ
03:47aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Track Lower Ahead of ECB Rate Dec..
DJ
01:21aFed pause baked in after "dovish" hike
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Track Lower Ahead of ECB, BOE Rat..
DJ
05/03Morgan Stanley rates SIQ as Equal-weight
AQ
05/03Morgan Stanley rates ARB as Equal-weight
AQ
05/03Morgan Stanley rates AGL as Equal-weight
AQ
05/03Morgan Stanley rates BHP as Equal-weight
AQ
05/03Advanced Micro Devices Likely to See Better Trends in Server, PC Businesses in H2, Morg..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 55 738 M - -
Net income 2023 10 638 M - -
Net Debt 2023 120 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 3,74%
Capitalization 142 B 142 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,70x
EV / Sales 2024 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 84,75 $
Average target price 98,31 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President & Head-Wealth Management
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Martin L. Leibowitz Managing Director & Vice Chairman-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY1.49%141 733
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-2.92%115 396
CITIGROUP INC.0.97%88 910
CHARLES SCHWAB-42.31%87 353
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED6.83%42 460
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.18.45%25 078
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer