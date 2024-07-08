July 8 (Reuters) - Healthcare provider Ardent Health is targeting a valuation of about $3.15 billion in its initial public offering, as the U.S. capital market continues to run hot by attracting new entrants.

After a two-year dry spell, the IPO market is on the road to recovery, helped by firming bets of a soft landing for the world's largest economy and increasing investor appetite for new listings.

Ardent seeks to raise up to $314.6 million by selling 14.3 million shares priced between $20 and $22 apiece, according to a filing with the U.S. securities regulator.

Ardent will list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ARDT".

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley and Stephens Inc are the lead underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)