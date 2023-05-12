Advanced search
China stocks fall for fourth straight day as economic worries mount

05/12/2023 | 05:13am EDT
SHANGHAI, May 12 (Reuters) - China stocks fell for a fourth straight session on Friday, as a clutch of weak economic data darkened the prospects of a recovery in the world's second-biggest economy, while Hong Kong shares also dipped.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index closed down 1.3% at a two-week low, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.1%. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index edged down 0.6%.

** New Chinese bank loans tumbled far more sharply than expected in April, data showed on Thursday, adding to worries that the economy's post-pandemic recovery is losing steam.

** The weak readings came hours after data showed deflationary pressures were deepening in China, and days after news that imports had contracted sharply.

** "Investor sentiment likely remains volatile amid a debate over the macro recovery strength. Based on our conversations with them, investors remain sceptical about macro recovery momentum as they see mixed signals pointing towards an unbalanced picture," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

** "Weakness in PMI and import data in April, and the spiking youth unemployment rate in March, have accentuated concerns that the macro recovery is losing steam."

** China banking stocks fell as anaemic loan demand and government guidance toward lower lending costs pushed lenders' margins to record lows.

** Resources and construction engineering stocks also declined on signs of economic softness.

** Despite disappointing April loan growth, "we expect credit demand to recover further in the rest of 2023," said Tao Wang, head of Asia economics and chief China economist at UBS.

** "Property-related credit may stabilize gradually as household income improves and market sentiment stabilizes, while consumer credit may recover somewhat thanks to the ongoing consumption rebound."

** "We expect the A-share market to lead in the next phase of the bull market in Asia," Morgan Stanley said.

** Hong Kong's tech stocks rose 0.3%, helped by a 7% jump in JD.com after the e-commerce giant's earnings beat. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JD.COM, INC. 7.21% 37.63 Delayed Quote.-32.96%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.30% 82.63 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -1.27% 3581.91 Real-time Quote.2.55%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -1.10% 3440.28 Real-time Quote.1.10%
SHENZHEN MEGMEET ELECTRICAL CO., LTD -3.43% 31.58 End-of-day quote.21.65%
WINNING HEALTH TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD. -2.46% 11.1 End-of-day quote.7.98%
