China stocks fall for fourth straight day as economic worries mount

SHANGHAI, May 12 (Reuters) - China stocks fell for a
fourth straight session on Friday, as a clutch of weak economic
data darkened the prospects of a recovery in the world's
second-biggest economy, while Hong Kong shares also dipped.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index closed down 1.3%
at a two-week low, while the Shanghai Composite Index
declined 1.1%. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index
edged down 0.6%.
** New Chinese bank loans tumbled far more sharply than
expected in April, data showed on Thursday, adding to worries
that the economy's post-pandemic recovery is losing steam.
** The weak readings came hours after data showed
deflationary pressures were deepening in China, and days after
news that imports had contracted sharply.
** "Investor sentiment likely remains volatile amid a debate
over the macro recovery strength. Based on our conversations
with them, investors remain sceptical about macro recovery
momentum as they see mixed signals pointing towards an
unbalanced picture," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
** "Weakness in PMI and import data in April, and the
spiking youth unemployment rate in March, have accentuated
concerns that the macro recovery is losing steam."
** China banking stocks fell as anaemic loan
demand and government guidance toward lower lending costs pushed
lenders' margins to record lows.
** Resources and construction engineering
stocks also declined on signs of economic softness.
** Despite disappointing April loan growth, "we expect
credit demand to recover further in the rest of 2023," said Tao
Wang, head of Asia economics and chief China economist at UBS.
** "Property-related credit may stabilize gradually as
household income improves and market sentiment stabilizes, while
consumer credit may recover somewhat thanks to the ongoing
consumption rebound."
** "We expect the A-share market to lead in the next phase
of the bull market in Asia," Morgan Stanley said.
** Hong Kong's tech stocks rose 0.3%, helped by a
7% jump in JD.com after the e-commerce giant's
earnings beat.
