  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Morgan Stanley
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:10 2023-04-21 pm EDT
91.12 USD   +0.76%
05:44pCommunications Services Up Slightly as AT&T Recoups Some Losses -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
02:23pBusiness Lookahead: Behold the megacaps
RE
10:02aMarket divided on Colombia interest rate decision - hold or raise?- Reuters Poll
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Communications Services Up Slightly as AT&T Recoups Some Losses -- Communications Services Roundup

04/21/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
Communications services companies were flat, as traders bet the sector would rebound in the wake of an earnings scare.

AT&T shares recouped some of their recent losses after the biggest rout for the company since the pop of the Dotcom bubble. The carrier had warned that cost cuts at corporations and private households were eating into demand for wireless-phone services.

AT&T shares could remain under pressure as investors focus on the carrier's free-cash flow generation, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1743ET

Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 55 738 M - -
Net income 2023 10 638 M - -
Net Debt 2023 120 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 3,51%
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,87x
EV / Sales 2024 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 90,43 $
Average target price 97,87 $
Spread / Average Target 8,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President & Head-Wealth Management
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Martin L. Leibowitz Managing Director & Vice Chairman-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY6.36%151 018
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-1.89%118 928
CHARLES SCHWAB-35.14%98 210
CITIGROUP INC.9.22%96 172
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED4.52%44 024
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.19.18%26 005
