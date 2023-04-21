Communications Services Up Slightly as AT&T Recoups Some Losses -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were flat, as traders bet the sector would rebound in the wake of an earnings scare.

AT&T shares recouped some of their recent losses after the biggest rout for the company since the pop of the Dotcom bubble. The carrier had warned that cost cuts at corporations and private households were eating into demand for wireless-phone services.

AT&T shares could remain under pressure as investors focus on the carrier's free-cash flow generation, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

