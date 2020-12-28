Log in
MORGAN STANLEY

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 12/28 04:10:00 pm
68.05 USD   -0.06%
04:51pSAP-owned Qualtrics files for U.S. IPO
RE
03:18pMYT Netherlands Parent Files for IPO of up to $150 Million
MT
02:21pMytheresa's parent files for IPO, says quarterly sales rose 28%
RE
Summary 
Summary

Consumer Cos Climb After President Signs Stimulus Bill -- Consumer Roundup

12/28/2020 | 05:05pm EST
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose amid expectations that most U.S. consumers will soon receive $600 checks, thanks to the passage of the second stimulus bill.

While some observers, including President Donald Trump, argue that the payments are not enough to cushion the financial pain of the pandemic, economists say the $900 billion stimulus bill could bolster the economy during the rollout of Covid vaccines.

All indications are that traffic in bricks-and-mortar retail stores was down dramatically from a year earlier because of the pandemic, but one brokerage said the last week of holiday shopping saw an up-tick from earlier in the month.

"December Week 4 traffic could have improved from the -49.9% year-over-year month to date result given 1) two additional shopping days before Christmas and 2) colder year-over-year weather," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Barnes & Noble saw a sharp decline in quarterly sales as a shift to college book-store sales failed to offset the flight from bricks-and-mortar stores.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-20 1704ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 616 M - -
Net income 2020 9 265 M - -
Net Debt 2020 139 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 2,06%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,74x
EV / Sales 2021 5,70x
Nbr of Employees 63 051
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 66,15 $
Last Close Price 68,09 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Hutham S. Olayan Independent Director
Robert H. Herz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY33.20%123 188
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION9.46%97 825
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.11.41%91 902
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED10.59%50 515
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.42.56%40 632
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED21.17%34 242
