    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Daniel Simkowitz to Speak at the BofA Securities 2021 Banking and Financials Conference

10/28/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
Daniel Simkowitz, Head of Investment Management and Co-Head of Corporate Strategy at Morgan Stanley, will speak at the BofA Securities 2021 Banking and Financials Conference which will be held in a virtual format on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. (ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 59 610 M - -
Net income 2021 14 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 112 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 183 B 183 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,96x
EV / Sales 2022 5,02x
Nbr of Employees 72 000
Free-Float 71,1%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 101,87 $
Average target price 110,74 $
Spread / Average Target 8,71%
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Robert P. Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY48.65%183 264
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION53.00%153 211
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.55.85%144 800
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-15.82%46 756
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-19.81%30 376
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-9.43%26 395