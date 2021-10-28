Daniel Simkowitz to Speak at the BofA Securities 2021 Banking and Financials Conference

Daniel Simkowitz, Head of Investment Management and Co-Head of Corporate Strategy at Morgan Stanley, will speak at the BofA Securities 2021 Banking and Financials Conference which will be held in a virtual format on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. (ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

