    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:12 2023-01-17 pm EST
97.08 USD   +5.91%
06:27aMarketmind: Japan hesitates
RE
06:23aDavos 2023: UBS head says regulators' 'eyes off the ball' on non-banks
RE
06:19aNorth American Morning Briefing: More Earnings, -3-
DJ
Davos 2023: UBS head says regulators' 'eyes off the ball' on non-banks

01/18/2023 | 06:23am EST
Colm Kelleher, Chairman of UBS Group AG, speaks during the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit in Hong Kong

LONDON (Reuters) - UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said traditional finance firms were "systemically safe" after years of increased regulation, but guardians of global financial markets had further to go to eradicate the risks posed by the non-banking sector.

"Regulators have - with respect - taken their eyes off the ball in terms of the non-banking sector," the chairman of Switzerland's largest bank said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, referring to a category of loosely supervised finance firms.

"Banks and insurance companies are well regulated. They're systemically safe, we can argue," he added.

The world's biggest banks have emerged largely unscathed from months of turmoil in the nascent cryptocurrency sector, which has toppled several major crypto investors, lenders and exchanges.

"I think we've dodged a bullet because this thing blew up very quickly but it will come back in one form or another," he said.

"We are looking for the regulatory framework that will allow us to accommodate that for our clients."

(Reporting by Stefania Spezzati and Sinead Cruise; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53 561 M - -
Net income 2022 10 702 M - -
Net Debt 2022 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 163 B 163 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,26x
EV / Sales 2023 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 64,3%
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President & Head-Wealth Management
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Anchal Dhar Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY7.81%162 609
CHARLES SCHWABB-0.34%155 854
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.1.90%120 366
CITIGROUP INC.11.23%97 443
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED8.64%44 980
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.20.06%27 086