Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Morgan Stanley
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU to lend Tunisia 450 million euros and pledges investment

03/30/2022 | 03:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

TUNIS (Reuters) - The European Union plans to lend Tunisia 450 million euros ($500 million) to support its budget and invest 4 billion euros in the coming years, as the North African country seeks international help to address a looming crisis in public finances.

Speaking after a meeting with Tunisian government officials in Tunis on Tuesday, the EU commissioner for enlargement, Olivier Varhelyi, said the loan would be sent by April and included 300 million euros allocated last year.

Credit rating agency Fitch this month downgraded Tunisian sovereign debt to junk status and investment bank Morgan Stanley said it expected the government to default on loans.

Tunisia's public finances were already stretched before the pandemic and political turmoil since President Kais Saied suspended parliament and moved to one-man rule last year has delayed efforts to seek additional help.

?"?We are ready to invest 4? ?billion euros in several projects, including renewable energy, technology and others in the coming years," Varhelyi said, without giving more details.

The Ukraine war has aggravated the government's problems, causing price rises in fuel and grains, which are both subsidised in Tunisia.

The impact of those price rises on Tunisia's budget will be slightly less than 5 billion dinars ($1.7 billion) this year, the economy minister Samir Saied told Reuters.

Varhelyi also said the EU had allocated 200 million euros to Maghreb countries - which also include Algeria and Morocco - to help alleviate the impact of grain shortages resulting from the Ukraine crisis.

($1 = 0.9001 euro)

(Reporting by Tarek Amara Writing by Angus McDowall Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Potter)

By Tarek Amara


© Reuters 2022
All news about MORGAN STANLEY
03:47aEU to lend Tunisia 450 million euros and pledges investment
RE
02:42aAudio Platform Ximalaya Refiles for Hong Kong IPO
DJ
02:08aCOLUMN-ELUSIVE BOND RISK PREMIUM MIS : Mike Dolan
RE
12:04aNippon Prologis REIT Lands $115 Million Refinancing Deal
MT
03/29UDR Starts Public Offering of 7 Million Shares
MT
03/29NortonLifeLock Shares Drop After Morgan Stanley Downgrade
MT
03/29Bank analysts, investors antsy for spending outlook as inflation risks grow
RE
03/29Pinterest Revenue, Operating Earnings Projections Slashed at Morgan Stanley on User Tre..
MT
03/29Russia launches Eurobond rouble buyback offer on looming $2 bln bond payment
RE
03/29Stocks Set to Extend Gains as US Equity Futures Climb; Europe Advances, Asia Mostly Hig..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 58 729 M - -
Net income 2022 12 973 M - -
Net Debt 2022 112 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 3,17%
Capitalization 164 B 164 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,69x
EV / Sales 2023 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 91,84 $
Average target price 113,17 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Anchal Dhar Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-6.44%163 778
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION8.47%173 861
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-11.21%113 306
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-23.32%53 443
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-14.30%24 613
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL12.28%23 110