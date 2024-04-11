Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as money-laundering concerns hovered over another major bank.

Shares of Morgan Stanley plunged after reports that federal investigators were probing the Wall Street bank over how it vets clients who are at risk of laundering money through its wealth-management unit.

Singapore's state-investment company Temasek plans to invest more in European companies focused on sustainability, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology to build up resilience in its portfolio.

The European Central Bank gave the clearest indication yet that it could cut interest rates in June, opening a new phase for financial markets and signaling a possible divergence with the Federal Reserve.

