Shares of banks and other financial institutions were flat as traders digested mixed economic data and earnings reports.

Morgan Stanley imposed fines of more than $1 million on individual bankers using messaging applications in breach of record-keeping rules.

Shares of Lending Club tumbled amid skepticism about the online lender's growth projection.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1730ET