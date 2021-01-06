Log in
MORGAN STANLEY

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Financials Soar As 10-Year Yield Tops 1% For First Time Since March - Financials Roundup

01/06/2021 | 05:48pm EST
Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers surged alongside Treasury yields in anticipation of a government-spending program under the Democratic Party's dominance in Washington DC.

Treasury yields topped 1% for the first time since March amid hopes that the chaos and uncertainty that marked the end of the Trump presidency could be coming to a close.

The election of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Georgia Senate races handed control of the Senate to the Democrats, who have already won control of the House of Representatives and the White House for 2021.

Federal Reserve officials debated how to clarify their plans for adding to their $7.4 trillion asset portfolio at their meeting last month amid an unusual economic outlook, which featured a second wave of Covid infections and accounting for the imminent distribution of vaccines.

Morgan Stanley has tapped Mandell Crawley, currently in charge of the company's private wealth management business, to serve as its next human resources chief, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-21 1747ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 777 M - -
Net income 2020 9 361 M - -
Net Debt 2020 146 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Yield 2020 2,02%
Capitalization 126 B 126 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,93x
EV / Sales 2021 5,88x
Nbr of Employees 63 051
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 70,37 $
Last Close Price 69,49 $
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Hutham S. Olayan Independent Director
Robert H. Herz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY1.40%125 721
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-0.51%99 159
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.0.49%97 201
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.75%53 331
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.12.43%43 775
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED3.81%38 239
