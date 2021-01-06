Financials Soar As 10-Year Yield Tops 1% For First Time Since March - Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers surged alongside Treasury yields in anticipation of a government-spending program under the Democratic Party's dominance in Washington DC.

Treasury yields topped 1% for the first time since March amid hopes that the chaos and uncertainty that marked the end of the Trump presidency could be coming to a close.

The election of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Georgia Senate races handed control of the Senate to the Democrats, who have already won control of the House of Representatives and the White House for 2021.

Federal Reserve officials debated how to clarify their plans for adding to their $7.4 trillion asset portfolio at their meeting last month amid an unusual economic outlook, which featured a second wave of Covid infections and accounting for the imminent distribution of vaccines.

Morgan Stanley has tapped Mandell Crawley, currently in charge of the company's private wealth management business, to serve as its next human resources chief, The Wall Street Journal reported.

