Financials Up After Morgan Stanley Earnings -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose slightly after another strong round of earnings from major banks.

Morgan Stanley shares rose after the Wall Street broker said third-quarter profit rose 25% from a year earlier, helped by strong performance on its trading desk and wealth advisory. In another welcome development for bank investors, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note continued its recent rise, boding well for profit margins on loans.

A group of investors in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, one of Europe's largest property investors with a portfolio that includes Westfield malls in San Francisco and London, came out Thursday against plans for a dilutive rights issue, setting up a battle between activist investors and the board.

