MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Morgan Stanley    MS

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/15 05:03:35 pm
50.94 USD   +0.57%
05:12pMorgan Stanley Profit, Revenue Rise -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:08pFinancials Up After Morgan Stanley Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Financials Up After Morgan Stanley Earnings -- Financials Roundup

10/15/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose slightly after another strong round of earnings from major banks.

Morgan Stanley shares rose after the Wall Street broker said third-quarter profit rose 25% from a year earlier, helped by strong performance on its trading desk and wealth advisory. In another welcome development for bank investors, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note continued its recent rise, boding well for profit margins on loans.

A group of investors in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, one of Europe's largest property investors with a portfolio that includes Westfield malls in San Francisco and London, came out Thursday against plans for a dilutive rights issue, setting up a battle between activist investors and the board. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-20 1707ET


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43 572 M - -
Net income 2020 8 359 M - -
Net Debt 2020 142 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,68x
Yield 2020 2,77%
Capitalization 88 559 M 88 559 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,29x
EV / Sales 2021 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 61 596
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 59,50 $
Last Close Price 50,65 $
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Hutham S. Olayan Independent Director
Robert H. Herz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-0.92%88 559
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.13%75 784
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-21.95%59 321
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED22.41%54 114
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.59.23%49 260
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.20.83%25 857
