Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Morgan Stanley
News
Summary
MS
US6174464486
MORGAN STANLEY
(MS)
01/13 04:10:00 pm
01/13 04:10:00 pm
102.55
USD
-0.49%
04:49a
GSK
: Morgan stanley raises target price to 1690p from 1580p
RE
03:07a
LG Energy Solution Prices Record-Setting IPO in South Korea
DJ
02:50a
Currys Launches $103 Million Share Repurchase Program
MT
GSK: MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1690P FROM 1580P
01/14/2022 | 04:49am EST
© Reuters 2022
04:49a
GSK
: Morgan stanley raises target price to 1690p from 1580p
RE
03:07a
LG Energy Solution Prices Record-Setting IPO in South Korea
DJ
02:50a
Currys Launches $103 Million Share Repurchase Program
MT
01/13
Bausch + Lomb to list in U.S. and Canada, discloses revenue jump
RE
01/13
Spirit Realty Capital Launches Public Offering of 6.5 Million Shares
MT
01/13
Sotheby's Picks Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley for Potential US IPO
MT
01/13
Private equity firm TPG valued at over $10 bln in strong market debut
RE
01/13
Factbox-U.S. financial firms tighten COVID-19 precautions as Omicron spreads
RE
01/13
Ireland Sells EUR3.5 Billion in New 10-Year Government Bond - Update
DJ
01/13
Energy Stocks Slip Premarket Thursday
MT
01/06
Piper Sandler Raises Price Target for Morgan Stanley to $112 From $110, Maintains Neutr..
MT
01/06
Goldman Sachs Lifts Price Target for Morgan Stanley to $118 From $116, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
01/05
Daiwa Securities Downgrades Morgan Stanley to Neutral From Outperform, Adjusts Price Ta..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
59 611 M
-
-
Net income 2021
14 321 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
116 B
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
13,1x
Yield 2021
2,05%
Capitalization
184 B
184 B
-
EV / Sales 2021
5,03x
EV / Sales 2022
5,05x
Nbr of Employees
74 000
Free-Float
69,4%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
28
Last Close Price
102,55 $
Average target price
113,83 $
Spread / Average Target
11,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Michael Saperstein
Co-President
Edward N. Pick
Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya
Chief Financial Officer
Robert P. Rooney
Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY
4.47%
184 017
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
12.75%
176 544
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
2.16%
130 362
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
-0.19%
50 219
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.
2.23%
30 356
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
1.16%
27 477
