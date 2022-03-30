Log in
Gozio Health Announces Financial Partnership with Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

03/30/2022 | 11:04am EDT
Partnership is expected to fuel future growth initiatives and extensibility of mobile patient engagement platform

Gozio Health, an industry-leading location-aware mobile patient engagement platform, announced the closing of an investment from funds managed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. The investment round will be used to accelerate Gozio's growth and sets the stage for a long-term financial partnership.

“We are at a turning point in healthcare where digital strategy is not only a competitive differentiator for health systems but is foundational to positive consumer experiences. An effective digital platform can enhance engagement with patients, prevent revenue leakage and increase overall patient satisfaction,” said Joshua Titus, Founder and CEO of Gozio. “With the strong support of Morgan Stanley, Gozio is poised to substantially ramp up efforts to equip health systems with the kind of robust, extensible platform needed to optimize digital engagement.”

Gozio’s mobile patient engagement solution provides health systems with a turnkey digital front door, offering a unified platform which integrates HCIT applications, including physician directories, appointment scheduling, EHR and patient record access, into an easy-to-use mobile application. Gozio’s solution also leverages the Company’s patented, industry-leading wayfinding technology to provide real-time, turn-by-turn directions to patients and staff.

“The consumerization of healthcare is driving hospitals and health systems to increasingly focus on patient experience and engagement. Gozio offers a solution that helps patients not only navigate the physical network of the health system, but also provides patients mobile access to the services, information and applications necessary to engage patients in their own care,” said Melissa Daniels, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. “We believe Gozio’s digital front door and wayfinding technology provide a compelling value proposition by enhancing the personal end-to-end consumer experience within the network of the health system. We are thrilled to be partnering with Joshua and the Gozio team to support the Company as it continues on its growth trajectory.”

Gozio will use the funding to expand its client base among leading health systems, grow its client services and engineering teams, and advance the extensibility of its platform to support a digital health ecosystem.

About Gozio Health

Gozio Health offers an end-to-end, customizable digital health platform exclusively for healthcare systems. Gozio’s extensible mobile platform enables seamless consumer interactions and provides an anytime, anywhere connection to patients that improves their overall experience and access to care. Popular patient engagement features include patented indoor wayfinding with turn-by-turn navigation, virtual visits, physician directories, appointment scheduling, access to electronic health records, Urgent Care and Emergency Department wait-times, and extensive analytics capabilities. Gozio customers surveyed in a 2021 KLAS Research Emerging Technology Spotlight report found 100% satisfaction and improved experience for patients and staff. For more information, watch the video or visit www.goziohealth.com or find Gozio Health on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital is the growth-focused private investment platform within Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital targets growth equity and credit investments within technology, healthcare, consumer, digital media and other high-growth sectors. For over three decades, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital has successfully pursued growth investment opportunities and has completed investments in over 200 companies, leveraging the global brand and network of Morgan Stanley. For further information about Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im/expansioncapital.


© Business Wire 2022
