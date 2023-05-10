Hedge funds trim exposure to bank stocks after March buying spree - research

Hedge funds reduced exposure to financial stocks including banks and trading companies by 1% after a March increase of 5.5%, the data showed.

"Many likely bought financial stocks as the sector was weakened by Silicon Valley Bank's downfall and then, as the sector recovered, locked in short-term profits and began deploying capital into other sectors," said Christopher Blake, executive director, issuer solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Still, overall hedge fund positions on stocks were bullish, said Blake.

Short-sellers were particularly active in European financial companies, according to a separate note to clients from Morgan Stanley. In a short position, speculators borrow stock hoping its price will decline.

Hedge funds turned bearish on European stocks as a whole by the end of last week, with the bulk of short positions added to European banks and capital markets firms, the note said.

