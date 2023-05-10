Advanced search
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:09:33 2023-05-10 pm EDT
83.25 USD   -1.33%
Hedge funds trim exposure to bank stocks after March buying spree - research

05/10/2023 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Signage is seen outside the Blackstone Group headquarters in New York City

LONDON (Reuters) - Hedge funds cut their exposure to financial stocks in April after buying discounted equities in the March market turmoil that followed the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature bank, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Hedge funds reduced exposure to financial stocks including banks and trading companies by 1% after a March increase of 5.5%, the data showed.

"Many likely bought financial stocks as the sector was weakened by Silicon Valley Bank's downfall and then, as the sector recovered, locked in short-term profits and began deploying capital into other sectors," said Christopher Blake, executive director, issuer solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Still, overall hedge fund positions on stocks were bullish, said Blake.

Short-sellers were particularly active in European financial companies, according to a separate note to clients from Morgan Stanley. In a short position, speculators borrow stock hoping its price will decline.

Hedge funds turned bearish on European stocks as a whole by the end of last week, with the bulk of short positions added to European banks and capital markets firms, the note said.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Nell Mackenzie


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY -1.03% 83.5 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
SIGNATURE BANK 4.58% 0.1255 Delayed Quote.-99.90%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 55 728 M - -
Net income 2023 10 635 M - -
Net Debt 2023 120 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 3,76%
Capitalization 141 B 141 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,69x
EV / Sales 2024 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 64,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 84,37 $
Average target price 98,27 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President & Head-Wealth Management
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Martin L. Leibowitz Managing Director & Vice Chairman-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-0.69%140 907
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-4.91%112 133
CITIGROUP INC.2.50%90 563
CHARLES SCHWAB-42.42%87 189
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED9.94%45 955
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.42.02%27 793
