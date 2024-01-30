Jed Finn, Head of Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley, will speak at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9:40 a.m. (ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

