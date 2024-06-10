Morgan Stanley is a financial services group. Income (including intragroup) breaks down by activity as follows: - investment and finance banking (45%): specialized financing (acquisitions, projects, etc.), operations on the stock, interest, exchange, and raw materials markets, share trading transactions, merger-acquisition consulting, etc.; - wealth management (45%); - assets management (10%): USD 1,305 billion asset under management at the end of 2022. Income is distributed geographically as follows: Americas (74.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (12.7%) and Asia (12.6%).

