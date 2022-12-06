Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Morgan Stanley
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
01:23 2022-12-06 pm EST
86.56 USD   -3.62%
01:16pMorgan Stanley cuts about 2% of its workforce - source
RE
01:07pNo Time For Long Positions on Large-Cap Banks, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
01:02pMorgan Stanley Cuts 2% of Workforce: CNBC
MT
MORGAN STANLEY CUT ABOUT 2% OF STAFF TUESDAY - CNBC…

12/06/2022 | 12:50pm EST

12/06/2022 | 12:50pm EST
MORGAN STANLEY CUT ABOUT 2% OF STAFF TUESDAY - CNBC


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53 801 M - -
Net income 2022 11 006 M - -
Net Debt 2022 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 152 B 152 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,04x
EV / Sales 2023 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 64,3%
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 89,81 $
Average target price 93,93 $
Spread / Average Target 4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President & Head-Wealth Management
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Anchal Dhar Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-6.17%155 843
CHARLES SCHWABB-1.95%153 931
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-2.88%132 795
CITIGROUP INC.-21.78%91 497
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-21.13%42 158
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.18.69%25 627