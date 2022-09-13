MORGAN STANLEY EXEC SAYS RISING RATES HAVE DAMPENED MORTGAGE DEM…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Momentum stocks
ESG stocks
Yield stocks
Quality stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Boats
Ageing Population
Biotechnology
Robotics
Let's all cycle!
In Vino Veritas
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Cybersecurity
The Cannabis Industry
US Basketball
Strategic Metals
Robotics
Fintechs
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Morgan Stanley
News
Summary
MS
US6174464486
MORGAN STANLEY
(MS)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
11:56 2022-09-13 am EDT
87.87
USD
-2.53%
11:41a
Morgan stanley exec says rising rates have dampened mortgage dem…
RE
06:16a
U.S. banks' key performance metric set to turn around in second half
RE
06:13a
Foreign investors snap up Indian bonds set for inclusion in global indices
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
MORGAN STANLEY EXEC SAYS RISING RATES HAVE DAMPENED MORTGAGE DEM…
09/13/2022 | 11:41am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
MORGAN STANLEY EXEC SAYS RISING RATES HAVE DAMPENED MORTGAGE DEMAND
© Reuters 2022
All news about MORGAN STANLEY
11:41a
Morgan stanley exec says rising rates have dampened mortgage dem…
RE
06:16a
U.S. banks' key performance metric set to turn around in second half
RE
06:13a
Foreign investors snap up Indian bonds set for inclusion in global indices
RE
01:03a
INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip on likely foreign bank buys; inflation concerns linger
RE
12:49a
Oil eases after bearish U.S. economic data
RE
09/12
Tech Up on Rate, Growth Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09/12
August US CPI Seen Falling 0.1% Overall, Core Expected Up 0.3%, Core Year-Over-Year Rat..
MT
09/12
JPMorgan slashes EM corporate debt issuance forecast by a third
RE
09/12
Alphatec Shares Rise After Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage
MT
09/12
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Morgan Stanley Price Target to $92 From $105, Maintains Hold Rati..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
09/12
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Morgan Stanley Price Target to $92 From $105, Maintains Hold Rati..
MT
09/06
Odeon Capital Downgrades Morgan Stanley to Sell From Hold
MT
07/29
Oppenheimer Adjusts Morgan Stanley Price Target to $99 From $93, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
54 722 M
-
-
Net income 2022
11 535 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
13,4x
Yield 2022
3,30%
Capitalization
155 B
155 B
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,67x
Nbr of Employees
78 000
Free-Float
65,6%
More Financials
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
28
Last Close Price
90,15 $
Average target price
95,08 $
Spread / Average Target
5,47%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman
Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein
Co-President & Head-Wealth Management
Edward N. Pick
Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya
Chief Financial Officer
Anchal Dhar
Vice President-Technology
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY
-8.16%
154 772
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
-11.37%
141 004
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
-10.45%
111 483
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
-25.10%
40 112
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.
-14.07%
26 965
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
9.36%
23 698
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave