    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:56 2022-09-13 am EDT
87.87 USD   -2.53%
11:41aMorgan stanley exec says rising rates have dampened mortgage dem…
RE
06:16aU.S. banks' key performance metric set to turn around in second half
RE
06:13aForeign investors snap up Indian bonds set for inclusion in global indices
RE
MORGAN STANLEY EXEC SAYS RISING RATES HAVE DAMPENED MORTGAGE DEM…

09/13/2022 | 11:41am EDT
MORGAN STANLEY EXEC SAYS RISING RATES HAVE DAMPENED MORTGAGE DEMAND


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 722 M - -
Net income 2022 11 535 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 3,30%
Capitalization 155 B 155 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 78 000
Free-Float 65,6%
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 90,15 $
Average target price 95,08 $
Spread / Average Target 5,47%
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President & Head-Wealth Management
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Anchal Dhar Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-8.16%154 772
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-11.37%141 004
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-10.45%111 483
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-25.10%40 112
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-14.07%26 965
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.9.36%23 698