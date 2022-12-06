MORGAN STANLEY IS CUTTING ABOUT 2% STAFF GLOBALLY - SOURCE…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Trend-Following Stocks
ESG stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
US Basketball
Artificial Intelligence
Sin stocks
Smart City
Place your bets
Boats
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Education
Luxury
Biotechnology
Place your bets
Hydrogen
Boats
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Morgan Stanley
News
Summary
MS
US6174464486
MORGAN STANLEY
(MS)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
01:23 2022-12-06 pm EST
86.60
USD
-3.58%
01:16p
Morgan Stanley cuts about 2% of its workforce - source
RE
01:07p
No Time For Long Positions on Large-Cap Banks, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
01:02p
Morgan Stanley Cuts 2% of Workforce: CNBC
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
MORGAN STANLEY IS CUTTING ABOUT 2% STAFF GLOBALLY - SOURCE…
12/06/2022 | 12:56pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
MORGAN STANLEY IS CUTTING ABOUT 2% STAFF GLOBALLY - SOURCE
© Reuters 2022
All news about MORGAN STANLEY
01:16p
Morgan Stanley cuts about 2% of its workforce - source
RE
01:07p
No Time For Long Positions on Large-Cap Banks, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
01:02p
Morgan Stanley Cuts 2% of Workforce: CNBC
MT
12:56p
Morgan stanley is cutting about 2% staff globally - source…
RE
12:50p
Morgan Stanley Cut About 2% Of Staff Tuesday - CNBC
RE
12:50p
Morgan stanley cut about 2% of staff tuesday - cnbc…
RE
11:57a
Factbox-Corporate America lays off thousands as recession worries mount
RE
11:04a
Morgan Stanley at Work Retirement Study Shows Plan Sponsors Prioritizing 401(k) Plan De..
BU
09:47a
Morgan Stanley Downgrades SVB Financial Group to Underweight From Equalweight, Lowers P..
MT
09:45a
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Sumo Logic to $11 From $10, Maintains Equalweigh..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
09:47a
Morgan Stanley Downgrades SVB Financial Group to Underweight From Equalweight, Lowers P..
MT
09:45a
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Sumo Logic to $11 From $10, Maintains Equalweigh..
MT
09:42a
Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target on Moody's to $294 From $271, Maintains Equalweight ..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
53 801 M
-
-
Net income 2022
11 006 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
119 B
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
13,9x
Yield 2022
3,31%
Capitalization
152 B
152 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
5,04x
EV / Sales 2023
4,76x
Nbr of Employees
82 000
Free-Float
64,3%
More Financials
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
28
Last Close Price
89,81 $
Average target price
93,93 $
Spread / Average Target
4,58%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman
Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein
Co-President & Head-Wealth Management
Edward N. Pick
Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya
Chief Financial Officer
Anchal Dhar
Vice President-Technology
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY
-6.17%
155 843
CHARLES SCHWABB
-1.95%
153 931
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
-2.88%
132 795
CITIGROUP INC.
-21.78%
91 497
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
-21.13%
42 158
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
18.69%
25 627
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave