Morgan Stanley : 1Q 2023 Earnings Release

Morgan Stanley First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley Reports Net Revenues of $14.5 Billion, EPS of $1.70 and ROTCE of 16.9%

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 - Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today reported net revenues of $14.5 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared with $14.8 billion a year ago. Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $3.0 billion, or $1.70 per diluted share,1 compared with net income of $3.7 billion, or $2.02 per diluted share,1 for the same period a year ago.

James P. Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The Firm delivered strong results with a ROTCE of 17% in a very unusual environment, demonstrating the strength of our business model. The investments we have made in our Wealth Management business continue to bear fruit as we added a robust $110 billion in net new assets this quarter. Equity and Fixed Income revenues were strong, although Investment Banking activity continued to be constrained. We maintained our strong capital levels and remain well positioned to provide long-term value to our shareholders."