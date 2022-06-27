|
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
|
|All news about MORGAN STANLEY
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
57 275 M
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
12 665 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2022
|
101 B
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|10,6x
|Yield 2022
|3,75%
|
|Capitalization
|
136 B
136 B
-
|EV / Sales 2022
|4,14x
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,93x
|Nbr of Employees
|77 000
|Free-Float
|67,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|29
|Last Close Price
|77,82 $
|Average target price
|103,81 $
|Spread / Average Target
|33,4%