Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Morgan Stanley
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-06-27 pm EDT
77.44 USD   -0.49%
05:04pMORGAN STANLEY : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pMorgan Stanley Boosts Quarterly Dividend by 11% to $0.775 a Share, Sets Up $20 Billion Multi-Year Share Buyback Program
MT
04:33pMorgan Stanley Announces 11% Dividend Increase and Authorization of a $20 Billion Multi-Year Common Equity Share Repurchase Program
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
All news about MORGAN STANLEY
05:04pMORGAN STANLEY : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pMorgan Stanley Boosts Quarterly Dividend by 11% to $0.775 a Share, Sets Up $20 Billion ..
MT
04:33pMorgan Stanley Announces 11% Dividend Increase and Authorization of a $20 Billion Multi..
BU
03:02pLowe's May Set Out EBIT Margin Goal of More Than 13% in December, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
03:01pMorgan Stanley Approves $20 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase
DJ
09:19aRothschild taps RBC's Alex Graham to lead Canadian advisory business
RE
01:51aSingtel says it does not plan to list Australian unit Optus
RE
06/24Banks rally after stress test, Bank of America underperforms
RE
06/24Wall St rallies as traders dial back rate-hike bets
RE
06/24SHOPIFY BRIEF : Coverage Reinstated With Equalweight Rating at Morgan Stanley, says BNN TV..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 57 275 M - -
Net income 2022 12 665 M - -
Net Debt 2022 101 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 3,75%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,14x
EV / Sales 2023 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 77 000
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 77,82 $
Average target price 103,81 $
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Anchal Dhar Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-20.72%136 129
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-23.39%122 182
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-20.86%99 370
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-17.46%45 426
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.1.64%29 214
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-23.35%23 314