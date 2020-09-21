Log in
Morgan Stanley : Announces Commitment to Reach Net-Zero Financed Emissions by 2050

09/21/2020 | 07:55am EDT
New York -

Morgan Stanley today announced a new commitment to reach net-zero financed emissions by 2050. The Firm joins many of its clients in this strategic goal and is committed to providing financing, expertise and thought leadership to support the transition to a low-carbon world.

'Climate change is one of the most complex and interconnected issues of our time,' said Audrey Choi, Chief Sustainability Officer at Morgan Stanley. 'Morgan Stanley believes we have an important role to play in facilitating the transition to a low carbon future, and we are proud to embark on this journey.'

A critical challenge to achieving this goal is the lack of standardized tools and methodologies around measuring and disclosing financed emissions. Morgan Stanley is also committing to taking a leadership role in developing the tools and methodologies needed to measure and manage our carbon-related activities in appropriate ways. As part of that effort, the Firm recently joined the Steering Committee of the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) and will seek to play a leadership role in capacity building. Once consistent, robust and comparable metrics and methodologies are available, the Firm will set its initial financed emissions reduction targets while continuing to help find solutions for its clients.

'Morgan Stanley has been a leader in sustainable finance since we founded our Global Sustainable Finance Group over a decade ago,' said Matthew Slovik, Head of Global Sustainable Finance at Morgan Stanley. 'This is the next major evolution of our efforts as we continue to integrate the potential risks and opportunities of climate change into our core business.'

To learn more about sustainability at Morgan Stanley, please see here.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, investment management and wealth management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About the Institute for Sustainable Investing

The Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing (The Institute) builds scalable finance solutions that seek to deliver competitive financial returns while driving positive environmental and social impact. Founded in 2013, The Institute creates innovative financial products, thoughtful insights and capacity building programs that help maximize capital to create a more sustainable future. For more information about the Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing, visit www.morganstanley.com/sustainableinvesting.

© 2020 Morgan Stanley

CRC 3248373 9/2020

Morgan Stanley Media Relations: Katherine Stueber, katherine.stueber@morganstanley.
Morgan Stanley published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 11:54:03 UTC
