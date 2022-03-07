Morgan Stanley Announces Partnership with Tennis Pro Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez to serve as brand ambassador for Morgan Stanley as part of a multiyear agreement to reach tennis fans globally and help increase access and equity for underrepresented communities in the sport of tennis

Morgan Stanley today announced a new partnership with women’s tennis professional Leylah Fernandez to expand the reach of the Morgan Stanley brand to tennis fans around the world. Fernandez will serve as a brand ambassador for Morgan Stanley and will support the Firm’s giving back initiatives.

“We are honored to have Leylah join Morgan Stanley as a brand ambassador,” said Alice Milligan, Chief Marketing Officer at Morgan Stanley. “As a talented tennis player, Leylah truly embodies Morgan Stanley’s core values of integrity and giving back. Her sportsmanship and dedication are an inspiration to the next generation.”

Born and raised in Montreal, Canada, Leylah began her journey as an athlete at a young age, exploring multiple sports to finally find her passion in tennis with the support of her family. Leylah is of Ecuadorian and Filipino descent, and is trilingual with fluency in English, French and Spanish. She is proud of her heritage and credits it for making her a better player. At just 19 years old, Fernandez has a career-high ranking of No. 21 by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA); achieved in February 2022. She just won her second WTA Tour title at the 2022 Monterrey Open, and finished runner-up at the 2021 U.S. Open. Fernandez was also recently named the 2021 Canadian Press Female Athlete of the Year.

“I am thrilled to join the Morgan Stanley team as a brand ambassador,” said Leylah Fernandez. “They have a longstanding commitment to giving back to their communities, which is something I am passionate about. I look forward to partnering with the Morgan Stanley team in expanding access to the game of tennis, especially amongst underrepresented communities and diverse youth.”

Whether it’s through empowering youth to develop life skills through sports, training in financial literacy or providing scholarships to leading institutions of higher learning, Morgan Stanley is committed to supporting the next generation of leaders and ensuring that they reflect the diversity of the world they inherit.

