    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Morgan Stanley Announces Partnership with Tennis Pro Leylah Fernandez

03/07/2022 | 10:09am EST
Leylah Fernandez to serve as brand ambassador for Morgan Stanley as part of a multiyear agreement to reach tennis fans globally and help increase access and equity for underrepresented communities in the sport of tennis

Morgan Stanley today announced a new partnership with women’s tennis professional Leylah Fernandez to expand the reach of the Morgan Stanley brand to tennis fans around the world. Fernandez will serve as a brand ambassador for Morgan Stanley and will support the Firm’s giving back initiatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005393/en/

Morgan Stanley Announces Partnership with Tennis Pro Leylah Fernandez (Photo: Business Wire)

Morgan Stanley Announces Partnership with Tennis Pro Leylah Fernandez (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are honored to have Leylah join Morgan Stanley as a brand ambassador,” said Alice Milligan, Chief Marketing Officer at Morgan Stanley. “As a talented tennis player, Leylah truly embodies Morgan Stanley’s core values of integrity and giving back. Her sportsmanship and dedication are an inspiration to the next generation.”

Born and raised in Montreal, Canada, Leylah began her journey as an athlete at a young age, exploring multiple sports to finally find her passion in tennis with the support of her family. Leylah is of Ecuadorian and Filipino descent, and is trilingual with fluency in English, French and Spanish. She is proud of her heritage and credits it for making her a better player. At just 19 years old, Fernandez has a career-high ranking of No. 21 by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA); achieved in February 2022. She just won her second WTA Tour title at the 2022 Monterrey Open, and finished runner-up at the 2021 U.S. Open. Fernandez was also recently named the 2021 Canadian Press Female Athlete of the Year.

“I am thrilled to join the Morgan Stanley team as a brand ambassador,” said Leylah Fernandez. “They have a longstanding commitment to giving back to their communities, which is something I am passionate about. I look forward to partnering with the Morgan Stanley team in expanding access to the game of tennis, especially amongst underrepresented communities and diverse youth.”

Whether it’s through empowering youth to develop life skills through sports, training in financial literacy or providing scholarships to leading institutions of higher learning, Morgan Stanley is committed to supporting the next generation of leaders and ensuring that they reflect the diversity of the world they inherit.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit https://www.morganstanley.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 59 232 M - -
Net income 2022 13 198 M - -
Net Debt 2022 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,60x
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 86,36 $
Average target price 113,57 $
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Co-President & COO-Wealth Management
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Robert P. Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-12.02%153 833
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-5.79%150 055
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.82%106 384
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-13.93%59 601
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-6.10%27 608
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-14.98%24 015