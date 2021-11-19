Log in
    MS   US6174464486

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Morgan Stanley Announces Redemption in Whole of Series H Preferred Stock and Depositary Shares Representing Series H Preferred Stock

11/19/2021 | 04:16pm EST
Morgan Stanley today announced that it will redeem in whole its outstanding Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H, liquidation preference $25,000 per share (61761J208) (the “Series H Preferred Stock”), and the depositary shares, each representing a 1/25th ownership interest in a share of Series H Preferred Stock (CUSIP 61761JQK8) (the “Series H Depositary Shares”), on January 18, 2022 pursuant to the optional redemption provisions provided in the documents governing such Series H Preferred Stock and Series H Depositary Shares. The redemption price per Series H Depositary Share will be $1,000. Such redemption price does not include the dividend payment that, if declared, will be payable on the redemption date in the ordinary course to holders of record on the record date for such dividend payment.

Beginning on the redemption date, the Series H Depositary Shares will no longer be deemed outstanding and dividends shall cease to accrue on the Series H Depositary Shares. The Series H Depositary Shares are held through The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and will be redeemed in accordance with DTC procedures.

The Bank of New York Mellon, 240 Greenwich Street, 7E, New York, New York 10286, is the depositary and the redemption agent for the Series H Depositary Shares.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the certificate of designation governing the Series H Preferred Stock or the deposit agreement governing the Series H Depositary Shares.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.


All news about MORGAN STANLEY
04:16pMorgan Stanley Announces Redemption in Whole of Series H Preferred Stock and Depositary..
BU
01:04pRange Resources Shares Fall After Morgan Stanley Downgrade
MT
11:52aSierra Space valued at $4.5 billion after latest funding
RE
09:28aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Europe’s Covid wave weighs on indexes
05:33aPet products retailer Petz raises $140 mln in follow-on issue
RE
04:36aSouth Korean health chain CJ Olive Young to raise $1 billion in local IPO
RE
04:28aS.Korean health chain CJ Olive Young to raise $1 bln in local IPO
RE
11/18EQT Unit To Buy Australian Integrated Cancer Care Provider
MT
11/18Nvidia's Q3 Results Driven by Gaming, Data Center Strength, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
11/18Deutsche Telekom 'open for industrial partners' for towers - CEO
RE
Analyst Recommendations on MORGAN STANLEY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 59 619 M - -
Net income 2021 14 225 M - -
Net Debt 2021 112 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 175 B 175 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,82x
EV / Sales 2022 4,87x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 69,4%
Managers and Directors
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Michael Saperstein Co-President
Edward N. Pick Co-President
Sharon Yeshaya Chief Financial Officer
Robert P. Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY42.54%175 278
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION54.07%154 500
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.48.48%130 552
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-17.35%45 707
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-20.00%30 138
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-8.00%26 275