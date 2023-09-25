MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

The Directors present their interim management report, Directors' responsibility statement and the condensed financial statements for Morgan Stanley B.V. (the "Company") for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

RESULTS AND DIVIDENDS

The profit for the six months ended 30 June 2023, after tax, was €645,000 (30 June 2022: €628,000).

During the six months ended 30 June 2023, no dividends were paid or proposed (30 June 2022: €nil).

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

The principal activity of the Company is the issuance of financial instruments including notes, certificates and warrants ("structured notes") and the hedging of the obligations arising pursuant to such issuances.

The Company was incorporated under Dutch law on 6 September 2001 and has its statutory seat in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The business office of the Company is at Luna Arena, Herikerbergweg 238, 1101 CM, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

The Company's ultimate parent undertaking and controlling entity is Morgan Stanley, which, together with the Company and Morgan Stanley's other subsidiary undertakings, form the "Morgan Stanley Group".

There have not been any significant changes in the Company's principal activity in the period under review and no significant change in the Company's principal activity is expected.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Exposure to risk factors and the current business environment in which it operates may impact business results of the Company's operations.

Risk factors

Risk is an inherent part of the Company's business activity. The Company seeks to identify, assess, monitor and manage each of the various types of risk involved in its business activities, in accordance with defined policies and procedures.

The Morgan Stanley Group Risk Appetite Statement articulates the aggregate level and type of risk that the Group is willing to accept in order to execute its business strategy.

The Morgan Stanley Group has an established Risk Management Framework, to support the identification, monitoring and management of risk.

The primary risk areas for the Company include Market, Credit, Liquidity and Operational Risks which are discussed in the Risk Management section.

The key risk factors impacting the Company are consistent with those outlined in the 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements ("2022 annual financial statements"), with the exception of the updates below.

Business environment

During the period ended 30 June 2023, the global economic and geopolitical environment continues to be characterised by inflationary pressures, high interest rates and uncertainty regarding the possibility of a recession, driving muted activity. This environment had limited impact on the Company however, it continues to remain uncertain and could adversely impact client confidence and related activity in the future.

In addition to the aforementioned conditions, certain institutions came under significant stress in early 2023. There has been limited impact on the results and financial condition of the Company.