MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
Interim financial report
30 June 2023
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
CONTENTS
PAGE
Interim management report
1
Directors' responsibility statement
7
Condensed statement of comprehensive income
8
Condensed statement of changes in equity
9
Condensed statement of financial position
10
Condensed statement of cash flows
11
Notes to the condensed financial statements
12
Review report to the shareholders of Morgan Stanley B.V.
37
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT
The Directors present their interim management report, Directors' responsibility statement and the condensed financial statements for Morgan Stanley B.V. (the "Company") for the six months ended 30 June 2023.
RESULTS AND DIVIDENDS
The profit for the six months ended 30 June 2023, after tax, was €645,000 (30 June 2022: €628,000).
During the six months ended 30 June 2023, no dividends were paid or proposed (30 June 2022: €nil).
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY
The principal activity of the Company is the issuance of financial instruments including notes, certificates and warrants ("structured notes") and the hedging of the obligations arising pursuant to such issuances.
The Company was incorporated under Dutch law on 6 September 2001 and has its statutory seat in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The business office of the Company is at Luna Arena, Herikerbergweg 238, 1101 CM, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
The Company's ultimate parent undertaking and controlling entity is Morgan Stanley, which, together with the Company and Morgan Stanley's other subsidiary undertakings, form the "Morgan Stanley Group".
There have not been any significant changes in the Company's principal activity in the period under review and no significant change in the Company's principal activity is expected.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Exposure to risk factors and the current business environment in which it operates may impact business results of the Company's operations.
Risk factors
Risk is an inherent part of the Company's business activity. The Company seeks to identify, assess, monitor and manage each of the various types of risk involved in its business activities, in accordance with defined policies and procedures.
The Morgan Stanley Group Risk Appetite Statement articulates the aggregate level and type of risk that the Group is willing to accept in order to execute its business strategy.
The Morgan Stanley Group has an established Risk Management Framework, to support the identification, monitoring and management of risk.
The primary risk areas for the Company include Market, Credit, Liquidity and Operational Risks which are discussed in the Risk Management section.
The key risk factors impacting the Company are consistent with those outlined in the 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements ("2022 annual financial statements"), with the exception of the updates below.
Business environment
During the period ended 30 June 2023, the global economic and geopolitical environment continues to be characterised by inflationary pressures, high interest rates and uncertainty regarding the possibility of a recession, driving muted activity. This environment had limited impact on the Company however, it continues to remain uncertain and could adversely impact client confidence and related activity in the future.
In addition to the aforementioned conditions, certain institutions came under significant stress in early 2023. There has been limited impact on the results and financial condition of the Company.
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT
BUSINESS REVIEW (CONTINUED)
Overview of 2023 interim period
The issued structured notes expose the Company to the risk of changes in market prices of the underlying securities, interest rate risk and, where denominated in currencies other than Euros, the risk of changes in exchange rates between the Euro and the other relevant currencies. The Company enters into derivative transactions with other Morgan Stanley Group undertakings to hedge the market price, interest rate and foreign currency risks associated with the issuance of the structured notes.
The condensed statement of comprehensive income for the six months ended 30 June 2023 is set out on page 8. The Company reported a profit before income tax for the six months ended 30 June 2023 of €814,000 compared to €847,000 recognised for the six months ended 30 June 2022. The decrease in profit before income tax is driven by a decrease in the Company's share of Morgan Stanley's derivatives business revenues. The profit before income tax of the Company represents fees received in relation to intermediary services.
The condensed statement of financial position for the Company is set out on page 10. The Company's total assets at 30 June 2023 are €9,900,397,000, a decrease of €544,269,000 or 5% when compared to 31 December 2022. Total liabilities of €9,866,842,000 represent a decrease of €544,914,000 or 5% when compared to total liabilities at 31 December 2022. The decrease in assets is majorly due to net redemptions of structured notes proceeds to another Morgan Stanley group undertaking. The decrease in liabilities is mainly driven by decrease in trading financial liabilities which is on account of market movements in the value of issued structured notes and the related movement of the hedging instruments. Structured notes within debt and other borrowing has increased mainly due to market movements partially offset by exchange rate fluctuations during the period. Further, the majority of the redemptions were offset by the issuances.
The performance of the Company is included in the results of the Morgan Stanley Group. The Company's Directors believe that providing further performance indicators for the Company itself would not enhance an understanding of the development, performance or position of the business of the Company.
The risk management section below sets out the Company's and the Morgan Stanley Group's policies for the management of liquidity and cash flow risk and other significant business risks.
Risk management
Risk is an inherent part of the Company's business activity. The Company seeks to identify, assess, monitor and manage each of the various types of risk involved in its business activities, in accordance with defined policies and procedures. The Company is managed as part of the policies and procedures of the Morgan Stanley Group's risk management policy framework. The risk management policy framework includes escalation to the appropriate senior management personnel when necessary.
Note 19 to the 2022 annual financial statements provides more detailed qualitative disclosures on the Company's exposure to financial risks. Note 14 to the condensed financial statements provides more detailed quantitative disclosures.
Set out below is an overview of the Company's policies for the management of financial risk and other significant business risk.
Market risk
Market risk refers to the risk that a change in the level of one or more market prices, rates, spreads, indices, implied volatilities, correlations or other market factors, such as market liquidity, will result in losses for a position or portfolio.
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT
BUSINESS REVIEW (CONTINUED)
Risk management (continued)
Market risk (continued)
The Company's market risk associated with its trading activities at a legal entity, trading division and at an individual product level is managed as part of the Morgan Stanley Group's market risk management policy framework.
The Morgan Stanley Group's market risk management policy framework, of which the Company is a part, ensures transparency of material market risks, monitors compliance with established limits, and escalates risk concentrations to appropriate senior management when necessary.
It is the policy and objective of the Company not to be exposed to net market risk.
Credit risk
Credit risk refers to the risk of loss arising when a borrower, counterparty or issuer does not meet its financial obligations to the Company. Credit risk includes country risk, which is further described below.
The Morgan Stanley Group's credit risk management policies and procedures, of which the Company is a part, includes escalation to the appropriate senior management personnel when necessary.
Credit risk exposure is managed on a global basis and in consideration of each significant legal entity within the Morgan Stanley Group. The credit risk management policies and procedures establish the framework for identifying, measuring, monitoring and controlling credit risk whilst ensuring transparency of material credit risks and compliance with established limits and escalating risk concentrations to appropriate senior management.
Additional information on the primary credit exposures, credit risk management and mitigation, exposure to credit risk, including the maximum exposure to credit risk by credit rating is presented in note 14.
Country risk exposure
Country risk exposure is the risk that events in, or affecting, a foreign country might adversely affect the Company. "Foreign country" means any country other than The Netherlands. Sovereign risk, by contrast, is the risk that a government will be unwilling or unable to meet its debt obligations, or renege on the debt it guarantees. Sovereign risk is single-name risk for a sovereign government, its agencies and guaranteed entities.
The Company enters into the majority of its financial asset transactions with other Morgan Stanley Group undertakings, primarily in Luxembourg, the United Kingdom ("UK") and the United States of America ("USA"). Both the Company and the other Morgan Stanley Group undertakings are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the same ultimate parent entity, Morgan Stanley. As a result of the implicit support that would be provided by Morgan Stanley, the Company's country risk is considered a component of the Morgan Stanley Group's credit risk.
For further information on how the Company identifies, monitors and manages country risk exposure refer to page 4 of the Directors' report of the Company's 2022 annual financial statements.
