Available Information
This Quarterly Report is available at www.morganstanley.com/about-us-ir/subsidiaries. In addition, Morgan Stanley (the "Parent") and certain of our affiliates provide annual and periodic reports relating to their businesses and activities, which are available at www.morganstanley.com/about-us-ir. Information contained on such website is not part of, nor is it incorporated by reference into, this Quarterly Report.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Introduction
Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Parent, is primarily a wholesale commercial bank that offers commercial lending products, certain retail securities-based lending products, certain derivative products, and deposit products. Unless the context otherwise requires, the terms "Bank," "MSBNA," "us," "we" and "our" mean Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., and "Morgan Stanley" and the "Firm" mean the Parent and its consolidated subsidiaries, including the Bank. See the "Glossary of Common Terms and Acronyms" for the definition of certain terms and acronyms used throughout this Quarterly Report.
A description of the business lines, investment portfolio, deposit taking and other activities is as follows:
The Bank's lending activities include lending to corporations for specific purposes, such as financing acquisitions and normal operating activities, secured lending facilities, commercial real estate lending, as well as extending securities- based financing to customers.
The Bank's loan portfolio consists of the types of loans listed below.
Corporate. Corporate loans comprise relationship and event- driven loans and lending commitments supporting general and event-driven financing needs for the Bank's institutional clients, which typically consist of revolving lines of credit, term loans and bridge loans; may have varying terms; may be senior or subordinated; may be secured or unsecured; are generally contingent upon representations, warranties and contractual conditions applicable to the borrower; and may be syndicated or hedged. Relationship loans and lending commitments are extended to select institutional clients, primarily for general corporate purposes and generally with the intent to hold for the foreseeable future. Event-driven loans and lending commitments are extended in connection with specific client transactions.
Secured Lending Facilities. Secured lending facilities include loans provided to clients which are collateralized by various assets, including commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, investor commitments for capital calls, corporate loans and other assets. These facilities generally provide for overcollateralization. Credit risk with respect to these loans and lending commitments arises from the failure of a borrower to perform according to the terms of the loan agreement and/or a decline in the underlying collateral value. The Bank monitors collateral levels against the requirements of lending agreements.
Commercial Real Estate. Commercial real estate loans are primarily senior, secured by underlying real estate and typically in term loan form. Commercial real estate loans include owner- occupied loans and income-producing loans.
Securities-basedlending and Other. Securities-based lending and Other includes loans that allow clients to borrow money against the value of qualifying securities, generally for any suitable purpose other than purchasing, trading, or carrying securities or refinancing margin debt. The majority of these loans are structured as revolving lines of credit. Also included here are Corporate loans purchased in the secondary market.
For a further discussion of our credit risks, see "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Risk-Credit Risk." For a further discussion about loans and lending commitments, see Note 3 to the financial statements in the 2022 Annual Report.
Equity Financing. We provide financing services to our clients active in the equity markets through products including margin lending and swaps. Results from this business are largely driven by the difference between financing income earned and financing costs incurred, which are reflected in net interest for lending products, and in non-interest revenues for derivative products.
Other Activities. The Bank enters into derivative transactions with external counterparties and affiliates. Derivative transactions with external counterparties are primarily foreign currency swap and forward contracts with institutional clients that prefer or are required to face a rated U.S. bank counterparty. The Bank offsets the risk of these transactions by entering into back-to-back "mirror" derivative instruments with affiliates. The Bank also enters into other derivative transactions with affiliates primarily for hedging purposes, and the derivative instruments used for hedging primarily include interest rate and CDS. CDS are used to hedge the credit risk on certain investments, loan portfolios, and letters of credit; the Bank is not a net seller of credit protection. For further information about our derivative instruments, see Note 12 to the financial statements.
Investment Portfolio. The Bank maintains an investment portfolio to serve as a storehouse of liquidity to satisfy the Bank's current, projected, and contingent funding needs; to act as the primary means to manage the Bank's current and projected interest rate risk profile; and to produce interest income, while maintaining acceptable asset quality, diversification and risk profile. The investment portfolio consists of cash, investment securities, and securities held under repurchase agreements. Our investment securities consist primarily of U.S. Treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities. For further information about our investment portfolio, see Note 5 to the financial statements.
The Bank provides liquidity to clients in fixed income products by purchasing securities under agreements to resell. These securities are principally securitized products and corporate credit securities.
Our trading activities are primarily comprised of certain of the derivatives and Equity Financing services described herein, as
June 2023 Quarterly Report
Management's Discussion and Analysis
well as Residential Real Estate and Corporate loans purchased in the secondary market.
Deposit Taking. We are one of Morgan Stanley's primary deposit-taking entities, along with our affiliated U.S. national bank, MSPBNA. Deposits are the primary source of funding for our assets. We source deposits through clients of Morgan Stanley's Wealth Management segment via affiliated entities, as well as through unaffiliated third-parties, primarily through "sweep" programs.
We also issue time deposits in the form of brokered CDs, substantially all of which are in FDIC-insurable amounts and distributed through third-partybroker-dealers and MS&Co. Most of our CDs carry a fixed rate, and we also issue certain CDs that are structured in nature (e.g., performance may be linked to the performance of certain market indices). Deposits are primarily interest bearing.
For further information about our deposits, including the sources and types of our deposits, see "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Liquidity and Capital Resources-Balance Sheet -Deposits" and Note 9 to the financial statements.
The results of operations in the past have been, and in the future may continue to be, materially affected by: competition; risk factors; legislative, legal and regulatory developments; and other factors. These factors also may have an adverse impact on our ability to achieve our strategic objectives. Additionally, the discussion of our results of operations herein may contain forward-looking statements. These statements, which reflect management's beliefs and expectations, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our future results, see "Forward-Looking Statements," "Business- Competition," "Business-Supervision and Regulation" and "Risk Factors" in the 2022 Annual Report and "Liquidity and Capital Resources-Regulatory Requirements" herein.
Executive Summary
Overview of Financial Results
Three Months Ended
June 30,
$ in millions
2023
2022
% Change
Interest income
$
2,281
$
987
131 %
Interest expense
956
59
N/M
Net interest
1,325
928
43 %
Non-interest revenues
Fee income
357
352
1 %
Gains and losses on financial assets
340
150
127 %
and liabilities1
Other
28
41
(32)%
Total non-interest revenues
725
543
34 %
Net revenues
2,050
1,471
39 %
Provision for credit losses
64
28
129 %
Non-interest expenses
Compensation and benefits
30
24
25 %
General and administrative
241
216
12 %
FDIC and regulatory assessments
24
16
50 %
Total non-interest expenses2
295
256
15 %
Income before provision for income
1,691
1,187
42 %
taxes
Provision for income taxes
395
272
45 %
Net income
$
1,296
$
915
42 %
Six Months Ended
June 30,
$ in millions
2023
2022
% Change
Interest income
$
4,377
$
1,820
140 %
Interest expense
1,714
92
N/M
Net interest
2,663
1,728
54 %
Non-interest revenues
Fee income
641
532
20 %
Gains and losses on financial assets
606
286
112 %
and liabilities1
Other
71
82
(13)%
Total non-interest revenues
1,318
900
46 %
Net revenues
3,981
2,628
51 %
Provision for credit losses
206
29
N/M
Non-interest expenses
Compensation and benefits
62
51
22 %
General and administrative
452
432
5 %
FDIC and regulatory assessments
50
35
43 %
Total non-interest expenses2
564
518
9 %
Income before provision for income
3,211
2,081
54 %
taxes
Provision for income taxes
744
479
55 %
Net income
$
2,467
$
1,602
54 %
- Includes net gains and losses from derivatives, loans, lending commitments, and hedges, all of which are primarily accounted for at fair value; also includes net gains and losses from the Bank's investments in certain funds, and from the sale of investment securities.
- Non-interestexpenses are primarily influenced by levels of business activity, headcount and compensation. General and administrative expenses include employment related costs of employees of affiliates pursuant to master services agreements, and supplemented by task orders (collectively, the "Service Level Agreements"). The above item also includes brokerage and clearing fees, and non-compensation expenses charged by affiliates and vendors who provide services to us pursuant to Service Level Agreements.
2
