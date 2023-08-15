Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.

Unaudited Quarterly Report

As of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2023

Table of Contents

QUARTERLY REPORT

Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023

Table of Contents

Page

Financial Information

1

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

1

Introduction

1

Executive Summary

2

Accounting Development Updates

3

Critical Accounting Estimates

3

Liquidity and Capital Resources

4

Balance Sheet

4

Regulatory Requirements

6

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Risk

10

Credit Risk

10

Market Risk

12

Country and Other Risks

12

Independent Auditor's Review Report

14

Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

15

Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)

15

Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statement (Unaudited)

15

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited at June 30, 2023)

16

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholder's Equity (Unaudited)

17

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Unaudited)

18

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

19

1. Introduction and Basis of Presentation

19

2. Significant Accounting Policies

19

3. Loans, Lending Commitments and Allowance for Credit Losses

19

4. Interest Income and Interest Expense

22

5. Investment Securities

22

6. Fair Values

24

7. Cash and Cash Equivalents

28

8. Collateralized Transactions

28

9. Deposits

28

10. Borrowings and Other Secured Financings

28

11. Transactions with Affiliated Companies

29

12. Derivative Instruments and Hedging Activities

30

13. Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees

33

14. Variable Interest Entities

33

15. Regulatory Requirements

34

16. Income Taxes

35

Financial Data Supplement (Unaudited)

36

Glossary of Common Terms and Acronyms

37

Other Information

38

Risk Factors

38

Table of Contents

Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.

Available Information

This Quarterly Report is available at www.morganstanley.com/about-us-ir/subsidiaries. In addition, Morgan Stanley (the "Parent") and certain of our affiliates provide annual and periodic reports relating to their businesses and activities, which are available at www.morganstanley.com/about-us-ir. Information contained on such website is not part of, nor is it incorporated by reference into, this Quarterly Report.

Table of Contents

Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Introduction

Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Parent, is primarily a wholesale commercial bank that offers commercial lending products, certain retail securities-based lending products, certain derivative products, and deposit products. Unless the context otherwise requires, the terms "Bank," "MSBNA," "us," "we" and "our" mean Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., and "Morgan Stanley" and the "Firm" mean the Parent and its consolidated subsidiaries, including the Bank. See the "Glossary of Common Terms and Acronyms" for the definition of certain terms and acronyms used throughout this Quarterly Report.

A description of the business lines, investment portfolio, deposit taking and other activities is as follows:

The Bank's lending activities include lending to corporations for specific purposes, such as financing acquisitions and normal operating activities, secured lending facilities, commercial real estate lending, as well as extending securities- based financing to customers.

The Bank's loan portfolio consists of the types of loans listed below.

Corporate. Corporate loans comprise relationship and event- driven loans and lending commitments supporting general and event-driven financing needs for the Bank's institutional clients, which typically consist of revolving lines of credit, term loans and bridge loans; may have varying terms; may be senior or subordinated; may be secured or unsecured; are generally contingent upon representations, warranties and contractual conditions applicable to the borrower; and may be syndicated or hedged. Relationship loans and lending commitments are extended to select institutional clients, primarily for general corporate purposes and generally with the intent to hold for the foreseeable future. Event-driven loans and lending commitments are extended in connection with specific client transactions.

Secured Lending Facilities. Secured lending facilities include loans provided to clients which are collateralized by various assets, including commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, investor commitments for capital calls, corporate loans and other assets. These facilities generally provide for overcollateralization. Credit risk with respect to these loans and lending commitments arises from the failure of a borrower to perform according to the terms of the loan agreement and/or a decline in the underlying collateral value. The Bank monitors collateral levels against the requirements of lending agreements.

Commercial Real Estate. Commercial real estate loans are primarily senior, secured by underlying real estate and typically in term loan form. Commercial real estate loans include owner- occupied loans and income-producing loans.

Securities-basedlending and Other. Securities-based lending and Other includes loans that allow clients to borrow money against the value of qualifying securities, generally for any suitable purpose other than purchasing, trading, or carrying securities or refinancing margin debt. The majority of these loans are structured as revolving lines of credit. Also included here are Corporate loans purchased in the secondary market.

For a further discussion of our credit risks, see "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Risk-Credit Risk." For a further discussion about loans and lending commitments, see Note 3 to the financial statements in the 2022 Annual Report.

Equity Financing. We provide financing services to our clients active in the equity markets through products including margin lending and swaps. Results from this business are largely driven by the difference between financing income earned and financing costs incurred, which are reflected in net interest for lending products, and in non-interest revenues for derivative products.

Other Activities. The Bank enters into derivative transactions with external counterparties and affiliates. Derivative transactions with external counterparties are primarily foreign currency swap and forward contracts with institutional clients that prefer or are required to face a rated U.S. bank counterparty. The Bank offsets the risk of these transactions by entering into back-to-back "mirror" derivative instruments with affiliates. The Bank also enters into other derivative transactions with affiliates primarily for hedging purposes, and the derivative instruments used for hedging primarily include interest rate and CDS. CDS are used to hedge the credit risk on certain investments, loan portfolios, and letters of credit; the Bank is not a net seller of credit protection. For further information about our derivative instruments, see Note 12 to the financial statements.

Investment Portfolio. The Bank maintains an investment portfolio to serve as a storehouse of liquidity to satisfy the Bank's current, projected, and contingent funding needs; to act as the primary means to manage the Bank's current and projected interest rate risk profile; and to produce interest income, while maintaining acceptable asset quality, diversification and risk profile. The investment portfolio consists of cash, investment securities, and securities held under repurchase agreements. Our investment securities consist primarily of U.S. Treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities. For further information about our investment portfolio, see Note 5 to the financial statements.

The Bank provides liquidity to clients in fixed income products by purchasing securities under agreements to resell. These securities are principally securitized products and corporate credit securities.

Our trading activities are primarily comprised of certain of the derivatives and Equity Financing services described herein, as

Table of Contents

Management's Discussion and Analysis

well as Residential Real Estate and Corporate loans purchased in the secondary market.

Deposit Taking. We are one of Morgan Stanley's primary deposit-taking entities, along with our affiliated U.S. national bank, MSPBNA. Deposits are the primary source of funding for our assets. We source deposits through clients of Morgan Stanley's Wealth Management segment via affiliated entities, as well as through unaffiliated third-parties, primarily through "sweep" programs.

We also issue time deposits in the form of brokered CDs, substantially all of which are in FDIC-insurable amounts and distributed through third-partybroker-dealers and MS&Co. Most of our CDs carry a fixed rate, and we also issue certain CDs that are structured in nature (e.g., performance may be linked to the performance of certain market indices). Deposits are primarily interest bearing.

For further information about our deposits, including the sources and types of our deposits, see "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Liquidity and Capital Resources-Balance Sheet -Deposits" and Note 9 to the financial statements.

The results of operations in the past have been, and in the future may continue to be, materially affected by: competition; risk factors; legislative, legal and regulatory developments; and other factors. These factors also may have an adverse impact on our ability to achieve our strategic objectives. Additionally, the discussion of our results of operations herein may contain forward-looking statements. These statements, which reflect management's beliefs and expectations, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our future results, see "Forward-Looking Statements," "Business- Competition," "Business-Supervision and Regulation" and "Risk Factors" in the 2022 Annual Report and "Liquidity and Capital Resources-Regulatory Requirements" herein.

Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.

Executive Summary

Overview of Financial Results

Three Months Ended

June 30,

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Interest income

$

2,281

$

987

131 %

Interest expense

956

59

N/M

Net interest

1,325

928

43 %

Non-interest revenues

Fee income

357

352

1 %

Gains and losses on financial assets

340

150

127 %

and liabilities1

Other

28

41

(32)%

Total non-interest revenues

725

543

34 %

Net revenues

2,050

1,471

39 %

Provision for credit losses

64

28

129 %

Non-interest expenses

Compensation and benefits

30

24

25 %

General and administrative

241

216

12 %

FDIC and regulatory assessments

24

16

50 %

Total non-interest expenses2

295

256

15 %

Income before provision for income

1,691

1,187

42 %

taxes

Provision for income taxes

395

272

45 %

Net income

$

1,296

$

915

42 %

Six Months Ended

June 30,

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Interest income

$

4,377

$

1,820

140 %

Interest expense

1,714

92

N/M

Net interest

2,663

1,728

54 %

Non-interest revenues

Fee income

641

532

20 %

Gains and losses on financial assets

606

286

112 %

and liabilities1

Other

71

82

(13)%

Total non-interest revenues

1,318

900

46 %

Net revenues

3,981

2,628

51 %

Provision for credit losses

206

29

N/M

Non-interest expenses

Compensation and benefits

62

51

22 %

General and administrative

452

432

5 %

FDIC and regulatory assessments

50

35

43 %

Total non-interest expenses2

564

518

9 %

Income before provision for income

3,211

2,081

54 %

taxes

Provision for income taxes

744

479

55 %

Net income

$

2,467

$

1,602

54 %

  1. Includes net gains and losses from derivatives, loans, lending commitments, and hedges, all of which are primarily accounted for at fair value; also includes net gains and losses from the Bank's investments in certain funds, and from the sale of investment securities.
  2. Non-interestexpenses are primarily influenced by levels of business activity, headcount and compensation. General and administrative expenses include employment related costs of employees of affiliates pursuant to master services agreements, and supplemented by task orders (collectively, the "Service Level Agreements"). The above item also includes brokerage and clearing fees, and non-compensation expenses charged by affiliates and vendors who provide services to us pursuant to Service Level Agreements.

