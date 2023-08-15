Introduction

Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Parent, is primarily a wholesale commercial bank that offers commercial lending products, certain retail securities-based lending products, certain derivative products, and deposit products. Unless the context otherwise requires, the terms "Bank," "MSBNA," "us," "we" and "our" mean Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., and "Morgan Stanley" and the "Firm" mean the Parent and its consolidated subsidiaries, including the Bank. See the "Glossary of Common Terms and Acronyms" for the definition of certain terms and acronyms used throughout this Quarterly Report.

A description of the business lines, investment portfolio, deposit taking and other activities is as follows:

The Bank's lending activities include lending to corporations for specific purposes, such as financing acquisitions and normal operating activities, secured lending facilities, commercial real estate lending, as well as extending securities- based financing to customers.

The Bank's loan portfolio consists of the types of loans listed below.

Corporate. Corporate loans comprise relationship and event- driven loans and lending commitments supporting general and event-driven financing needs for the Bank's institutional clients, which typically consist of revolving lines of credit, term loans and bridge loans; may have varying terms; may be senior or subordinated; may be secured or unsecured; are generally contingent upon representations, warranties and contractual conditions applicable to the borrower; and may be syndicated or hedged. Relationship loans and lending commitments are extended to select institutional clients, primarily for general corporate purposes and generally with the intent to hold for the foreseeable future. Event-driven loans and lending commitments are extended in connection with specific client transactions.

Secured Lending Facilities. Secured lending facilities include loans provided to clients which are collateralized by various assets, including commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, investor commitments for capital calls, corporate loans and other assets. These facilities generally provide for overcollateralization. Credit risk with respect to these loans and lending commitments arises from the failure of a borrower to perform according to the terms of the loan agreement and/or a decline in the underlying collateral value. The Bank monitors collateral levels against the requirements of lending agreements.

Commercial Real Estate. Commercial real estate loans are primarily senior, secured by underlying real estate and typically in term loan form. Commercial real estate loans include owner- occupied loans and income-producing loans.