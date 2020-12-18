Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Morgan Stanley    MS

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Morgan Stanley : Capital Partners Completes Investment in AWT Labels and Packaging

12/18/2020 | 11:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New York -

Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (MSCP), the middle-market focused private equity team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, announced today that they have completed an investment in Advanced Web Technologies Holding Company, which operates as AWT Labels & Packaging and Citation Healthcare Labels ('AWT' or the 'Company'), from Mason Wells, a Midwest-based private equity firm. AWT marks MSCP's third investment in the packaging sector, following previous investments in PPC Flexible Packaging and Comar.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, AWT is a leading provider of labels and flexible packaging solutions focused on healthcare, personal care, food and beverage, household and industrial end markets. Founded in 1976, the Company operates through three facilities in the U.S. and holds a top three market position in the medical device labels and clinical trials labels segments. Through its innovative product design approach and swift speed to market, AWT helps customers address mission-critical application needs.

Eric Kanter, Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, said, 'We are excited to partner with AWT and its talented management team. The team has built a phenomenal platform that serves attractive, defensive end markets with best-in-class R&D capabilities. We look forward to building upon the Company's prior success by investing in assets, capabilities and the management team, and continuing to deliver innovative packaging solutions through organic initiatives and acquisitions.' Eric will become Chairman of AWT as part of the transaction.

Michelle Zeller, President of AWT, stated, 'We are thrilled to partner with Morgan Stanley Capital Partners as we enter our next phase of growth. With MSCP's support, expertise, deep industry knowledge and network in packaging, we plan to expand our current capabilities and geographic footprint while continuing to provide the highest quality products to our customers.'

Jones Day acted as legal advisor to MSCP.

About Morgan Stanley Capital Partners

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle-market private equity platform that has invested capital in a broad spectrum of industries for over three decades. Morgan Stanley Capital Partners focuses on privately negotiated equity and equity-related investments primarily in North America and seeks to create value in portfolio companies primarily in a series of subsectors in the business services, consumer, healthcare and industrials markets with an emphasis on driving significant organic and acquisition growth through an operationally focused approach. For further information about Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im/capitalpartners.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 729 investment professionals around the world and $715 billion in assets under management or supervision as of September 30, 2020. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About AWT Labels & Packaging

For over 40 years, AWT Labels & Packaging has been providing high-quality labels and flexible packaging solutions for a diverse set of markets including healthcare, food and beverage, personal care, household, and OEM & industrial. AWT retains long-standing relationships with some of the most recognized brands and companies in the world by providing superior quality, unrivaled customer service, state-of-the art color management, and cutting-edge technical design capabilities. With approximately 300 employees, AWT operates three facilities, including the headquarters in Minneapolis, MN, focused primarily on label converting (with some flexible packaging); a flexible packaging plant in South Elgin, IL; and a manufacturer and supplier of pharmaceutical labels used in clinical trials in Long Island, NY. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.awtlabelpack.com.

Media Relations Contact: Lauren Bellmare, 212.761.5303
Contact Us

For media inquiries, send an email to Media Inquiries

Disclaimer

Morgan Stanley published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 16:18:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about MORGAN STANLEY
11:19aMORGAN STANLEY : Capital Partners Completes Investment in AWT Labels and Packagi..
PU
11:00aFEDEX : Momentum Continued in Fiscal Q2 But Beat 'Likely Falls Short' of High Ex..
MT
09:21aVIRGIN GALACTIC, FEDEX, TESLA : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
08:02aMORGAN STANLEY CAPITAL PARTNERS : Completes Investment in AWT Labels & Packaging
BU
06:40aACCENTURE : Morgan Stanley Further Lifts Accenture's Price Target to $288 From $..
MT
06:36aMICROSOFT : Morgan Stanley Adjusts PT on Overweight-Rated Microsoft to $260 From..
MT
12/17Rio Tinto names Stausholm as CEO in surprise pick after cave destruction
RE
12/17MORGAN STANLEY : rates TCL as Equal-weight
AQ
12/17Poshmark Files with SEC to Hold IPO on Nasdaq; Size, Pricing to Be Determined
MT
12/17SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stock Weaken This Afternoon As Chipmakers Fade
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 496 M - -
Net income 2020 9 270 M - -
Net Debt 2020 139 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Yield 2020 2,17%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,62x
EV / Sales 2021 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 63 051
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 64,15 $
Last Close Price 64,67 $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Hutham S. Olayan Independent Director
Robert H. Herz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY26.51%117 001
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION8.87%97 299
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.6.02%87 693
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED15.49%52 675
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.54.17%42 891
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED24.37%33 652
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ