Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CAF) (the “Fund”) announced today that the Fund’s tender offer for 4,342,176 of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, representing approximately 20 percent of the Fund’s outstanding shares, expired at 11:59 p.m., New York time on February 20, 2024.

Based upon current information, approximately 18,010,696 shares were tendered. Based on this preliminary information, the pro-ration for each tendering stockholder is estimated to be 24.1 percent of the shares properly tendered. These numbers are subject to adjustment and should not be regarded as final. The actual number of shares to be purchased will be announced at a later date. The purchase price of properly tendered shares is equal to 98.5 percent of the net asset value per share determined as of the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 21, 2024.

