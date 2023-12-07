Official MORGAN STANLEY press release

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CAF) (the “Fund”) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a tender offer to acquire in exchange for cash up to 20 percent of the Fund’s outstanding shares at a price equal to 98.5 percent of the Fund’s net asset value per share (“NAV”) (net of expenses related to the tender offer) as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on the business day immediately following the day the offer expires (a “Tender Offer”). The Tender Offer will commence on January 22, 2024 and will terminate on February 20, 2024, unless extended. If the Fund’s shares are trading at a premium to NAV on January 22, 2024, no Tender Offer will be conducted. Additional terms and conditions of the Tender Offer will be set forth in its offering materials, which will be distributed to the Fund’s stockholders.

If more than 20 percent of the Fund’s outstanding shares are tendered, the Fund will purchase its shares from tendering stockholders on a pro rata basis (odd-lot tenders for stockholders who own fewer than 100 shares are still subject to pro ration), based on the number of tendered shares, at a price equal to 98.5 percent of the fund’s NAV (net of expenses related to the Tender Offer).

The Fund continues to maintain a share repurchase program (the “Program”) for purposes of enhancing stockholder value by providing the ability to repurchase shares at a discount to NAV. Since commencing share repurchases under the Program on June 23, 2023, the Fund has repurchased 0.38% of its outstanding shares. The Board of Directors regularly monitors the Program as part of its review and consideration of the Fund's premium/discount history. The Fund may only repurchase its outstanding shares at such time and in such amounts as it believes will further the accomplishment of the foregoing objectives of the Program, subject to review by the Board of Directors and the Fund’s ability to repatriate capital gains and income out of China. Upon commencement of the Tender Offer, the Fund expects to temporarily suspend any purchases of shares in the open market pursuant to the Program until at least 10 business days after the termination of the Tender Offer, as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks capital growth by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. The Fund’s shares are listed on the NYSE under the symbol “CAF.”

