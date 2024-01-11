--Morgan Stanley is close to a deal to pay $200 million to $300 million to resolve an investigation into the handling of market-moving stock sales, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

--The deal is with the Justice Department and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and could be announced in the coming days.

--The penalty will be divided between the Justice Department and the SEC and will not include criminal charges, the people said.

--The DOJ, SEC and Morgan Stanley declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Full article at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-01-11/morgan-stanley-ms-to-pay-under-300-million-to-settle-trading-probe?srnd=premium

Write to ben.glickman@wsj.com; @benglickman

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-24 1304ET